A suspect was arrested Monday morning in connection with a threatening social media post that put Norman Public Schools on alert.
The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested by Norman police and partner agencies after posting a Snapchat story with a gun and the caption, “Don’t come to school tmrw.” They were not an NPS student, and the threat was not directed at the district, according to a statement the district released Monday morning.
“Out of an abundance of caution, enhanced security measures will remain in place Monday and NPD will increase its presence at our schools,” the statement reads.
This is a developing story.
