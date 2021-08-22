The developer of an app-driven program that connects workers with employers hopes to launch in Norman but said he will need investment from the community first.
Cody Merrill founded Social Wyze, a startup in Dallas, with the goal to keep people from losing homes by finding them jobs quickly with low barriers to employment.
Local partners such as nonprofit organizations, businesses or municipalities invest dollars into a community fund to launch a “Transitional Public Benefits” job program. Social Wyze receives 12 additional cents for every dollar paid in wages and not off the total amount of the fund up front, Merrill said. Social Wyze is a for-profit company, but Merrill stressed that the company does not get paid unless employees are being paid.
In a proposal to Mayor Breea Clark, which she shared with the Norman City Council during its regular Tuesday meeting, Merrill asked the city to fund $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. His goal is to raise $1.1 million in ARPA money from state, county and charitable partners.
The jobs tend to be low barrier — friendly to people who are overlooked for employment — and those that do not require high-skilled labor, Merrill told The Transcript.
While jobs are temporary, the goal for employees is to build a resume, obtain skills and eventually find a secure job in the private sector.
The recommended wage for workers is $14 an hour up to 500 hours.
The model is intended to prevent someone from becoming homeless but also encourage them to find permanent employment, the proposal states.
The demand for these workers is often found in the nonprofit or “public benefit” sector like Restorative Farms in south Dallas, an impoverished part of the city.
Founder Owen Lynch has hired newly released felons to work in his nonprofit urban farms startup. The goal of the program is to provide fresh, affordable food and sell it directly to the consumer.
Lynch said he has been pleased with the employees he has hired through Social Wyze. The app helps an employer “vet employees much faster,” and with the help to pay wages, it has enabled Restorative Farms to reinvest money to further develop sustainable jobs and expand the program. Much of the funds were used to train workers, who have excelled, he said.
“They’re really an accelerator for job growth in the urban area,” Lynch said. “It’s a really nice symbiotic relationship. One of our workers, for example, is now managing a farm.”
Another employee will soon manage the seedling farm, which cultivates the seedlings and sets crops for each farm.
Merrill said Restorative Farms is just one example of the way Social Wyze can provide a workforce to grow an organization — and the people who drive it.
“What we found in Dallas is that it’s very easy for [employers] to scale up whenever they know that they have a reliable labor force,” he said. “They can scale up and down on demand to knock out projects. Our community garden partners have dramatically expanded their operations. The tree planting group that we work with has done a lot more tree initiatives in schools.”
Employers have used Social Wyze to hire workers to clean up parks, lakes and forests to name a few.
“There’s no shortage of public benefit work that needs to be completed,” Merrill said.
Social Wyze fills a need that fundraising often does not. It easier to raise funds for capital projects or programming — demonstrated outcomes for donors — rather than salaries. Projects are more difficult to complete amidst an ongoing decline in volunteerism, Merril and Lynch said.
As the council eyes an inevitable lift on the eviction moratorium, Social Wyze could be part of the plan to mitigate pandemic-related housing insecurity, Clark said Tuesday night.
As some studies suggest, homelessness is expensive. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness quoted a study in 2017 that it costs taxpayers between $30,000 to $50,000 per person annually.
“There’s so much value destroyed in society when we let people slip through the cracks, get evicted, have their entire family experience massive trauma that will impact their lives, their education and crime outcomes,” Merrill said. “That’s what we aim to address.”
Social Wyze is a young startup that was fully funded one year ago from philanthropist Mark Cuban. It has “hundreds of users and 30 nonprofit partners,” Merrill said in the four and a half months since it has been fully operational. The Dallas-based community fund is hosted by the nonprofit EarthX, founded by Trammell Crow, of Trammell Crow Company — a real estate development and investment company.
Merrill said his company is working on tracking the success of users in the form of data, but “ultimately we have a system that’s working, and all of our nonprofits and workers are extremely happy. We’re seeing amazing human transformations. In order to take our mission to the next level, we really need to grow into that government-led pair mix and not just philanthropically funded.”