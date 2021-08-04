The White House released an analysis of how the bipartisan infrastructure package currently in the Senate will positively affect Oklahoma, but not all of Oklahoma’s delegation is on board with the package.
According to a fact sheet released Wednesday by the administration, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest billions of dollars into the state over the course of the next five years.
Back in July, Norman Mayor Breea Clark and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt signed onto a bipartisan letter urging Congress to pass the infrastructure package because of the impact it would have on the state and their cities.
According to the formula funding estimation, Oklahoma can expect $4.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $266 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
In addition, Oklahoma will be able to compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program and $16 billion in national funding dedicated for major projects included in the package.
The portion of this bill that will have arguably the biggest impact on Oklahomans is the money allocated towards providing universal broadband across the state.
Roughly 1 in 5 Oklahoma households don’t have internet access and according to a 2019 report Oklahoma ranked 47th in broadband connectivity.
The package will provide a minimum of $100 million to help Oklahoma provide broadband coverage across the state. According to The White House, this money will help provide internet access to at least 368,000 Oklahomans who currently are without internet access.
Oklahoma’s delegation against package
Despite what this bill will provide for Oklahoma, much of the state’s delegation believes that more hurt will come from this bill than good.
Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, said he is highly against this package, citing that there is a lot of concern for what is in this bill beyond basic infrastructure.
In a radio interview on Wednesday, Hern acknowledged that this package does many good things for Oklahomans including providing funding for rural broadband, but disagrees with the funding for certain projects.
The bill provides Oklahoma with $66 million over five year for electric vehicle charging stations, something Hern strongly disagrees with since he doesn’t consider charging stations to be “hard infrastructure.”
“I’m sure our local convenience store and gas station owners will say they never had [this level of investment],” Hern said. “It’s pretty crazy.”
Hern is also a member of the Republican Study Committee, which released a memo on Aug. 2, advocating against this package. The memo said this bill is allocating “only $110 billion” of the $1 trillion plan toward “hard infrastructure,” such as roads, bridges, waterways and broadband, and said the rest of the money is going toward “Green New Deal provisions.”
In addition to Hern, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., also came out against the package. Lankford has said on multiple occasions he does not support this package because he believes the federal government is already spending too much money irresponsibly and believes this bill will hurt the economy.
“I’m very concerned, and have been concerned, about the ‘pay-fors’ on this,” Lankford said Tuesday to Tulsa’s News on 6. “It’s not paid for.”
Traditional infrastructure, such as highways, roads, bridges, and waterways, are already paid for, but Lankford said the non-traditional infrastructure that’s included in the package aren’t currently paid for.
“Is this an emergency now that we need infrastructure [with] all this additional money?” Lankford asked. “No, it’s not. It’s a want-to and so let’s-do kind of moment, and I think that’s a problem. … This is one of those cases to say we have the opportunity to stay [on] budget – and [are] choosing not to.”
In his interview with News on 6, Lankford said he wants to support an infrastructure bill, but this one — without significant changes — is not it.