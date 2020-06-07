Most Norman businesses are reopening as coronavirus-related restrictions ease and the city approaches phase three of the Healthier at Home initiative, but some are facing difficulties due to prolonged closure.
Amy Meek, owner of Mystique Hair Salon, said her shop was forced to close on March 23. That financial hardship proved to be too steep to overcome.
She said the opening date was an issue, citing Norman Mayor Brea Clark’s Tweet on April 24.
“Why pick fights with the mayors, @GovStitt? Like OKC and Tulsa, Norman's Stay at Home Order will remain in place through 4/30. You may be willing to risk lives by moving forward without proper testing or a plan for contact tracing, but I'm not,” the Tweet read.
Meek said at that time she had one girl selling plasma to put food on the table for her four kids.
Meek and her employees still hadn’t received their stimulus checks yet, and still haven’t received unemployment.
Meek said her stylists had to go to other towns like Moore and Noble to find work, making it difficult to pay rent on her building.
“I was left with no booth rent, and that’s how the bills are paid,” Meek said.
Meek expressed frustration that gyms and bars are not as heavily regulated and reopened earlier. She said salons must meet more criteria and regulations from the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology to keep customers safe.
Meek said she understood her stylists apprehensiveness to come back due to an uncertain future.
“Who’s to say she doesn’t shut us down in the fall, when supposedly it’s going to spike again?” Meek said. “So, it was just one thing after another against us. That’s where we had a huge problem. It wasn’t, ‘Oh, we can’t open.’ It was, ‘Oh, we can’t pay the bills.’”
Meek said she’s planning on closing her salon due to bills and having just one remaining stylist.
“I couldn’t survive off that, so I’m actually in the process of cleaning my salon out and getting rid of all of the equipment and shutting us down,” Meek said. “It has been devastating in that aspect.”
Mayor Clark said the local areas of Oklahoma City did not open until the end of their order on May 1.
“I think we made the best choice possible to avoid other situations that also forces businesses to close their doors,” Clark said. “None of these decisions were made to hurt businesses; they were made to protect people.”
Like many businesses, local salon owners are concerned with how they will survive, said Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“Salons couldn't do curbside service or anything like that, so they were very disadvantaged from day one,” Martin said. “(But) all businesses that were shut down for any period of time, it has been very challenging for them. Even if they were able to operate in a different way, trying to make it work financially has been very hard for them.”
Martin said the goal is to reopen the economy without jeopardizing the health of business owners, employees and their customers.
“Whether it be city or state regulations, it’s been hard regardless,” Martin said. “People are cautious and slow to engage, and it’s having an impact on our local economy.”
Jerry Hatter, owner of Balfour of Norman on Campus Corner, said he’s noticed reservation among the Norman community to visit shops. He opened his doors for the first time in weeks on May 1, but a little over a month later, he is still looking for ways to get business back.
“People still seem a little gun-shy about getting out,” Hatter said. “The biggest thing though is because of our location and what we do (and) the type of store we are. With campus closed, that’s the scariest part.”
Hatter said the closings of sports camps, which would typically bring kids and their parents to his store, hinders foot traffic.
“Of course, everything else stopped on campus, no campus tours, no meetings on campus, faculty or other groups, so a lot of traffic that is normally there we aren’t going to see probably,” Hatter said.
Like many shuttered retail stores, Balfour relied on online traffic to try to maintain a revenue stream.
According to PowerReviews.com, online shopping volume tripled in the last three months.
Hatter said his orders increased online in part because people were staying home, and also because they used sales, discounts and pop-up marketing to generate sales. He sold a large amount of diploma frames at a special discounted price.
Hatter also said his store was the first retailer to get OU facemasks.
While the store’s online business grew, it was not enough to enough to supplement the store’s normal revenue, so Hatter applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.
Hatter said he received the loan, but he is having difficulty figuring out how to use it. He said that while the loan was a good idea, it was rushed and important things were left out.
“I have an employee here who’s going to work and I have three that are out of state. Am I going to use money and pay them for not working, which is what it was designed for? But I’ve got one that’s coming in, and then they are going to get paid the same thing. Is that fair?” Hatter said.
A potential concern for Hatter is having one person working and three that are not, but they are all getting paychecks. He said that doesn’t incentivize working.
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a Congress bill that changes restrictions on PPP loans, lengthening the time for loan forgiveness from eight to 24 weeks. It also only requires borrowers to spend 60 percent of the loan on payroll, as opposed to 75 percent that was initially required, freeing up much-needed money for supplies, utility and rent.
Supply chain disruption is making acquiring certain items difficult, Hatter said. Many factories that make the products sold at Balfour are overseas and were shut down for extended periods, causing shortages on his orders.
“Some haven’t opened back up,” Hatter said. “Some have, but they are behind. It’s just going to be a daily balancing act to figure out what needs to be done and react.”
Hatter said the future game plan at Balfour is to emphasize customer service.
“Whatever the customer needs, we try to do it for them, (whether) that means carrying out to the curb for them, taking an order on the phone, or whatever they need. (We’re) just being friendly and (trying to understand) their situation and what they’ve been through,” Hatter said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.