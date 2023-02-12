SLAUGHTERVILLE — A group of residents in this town of 4,200 is looking to shake up the next election by challenging the status quo.
Three recently declared their candidacy for seats on the town’s board of trustees, according to the Cleveland County Election Board.
Slaughterville is operated by an administrator and clerk. The town is governed by five trustees, who appoint a mayor.
Concerned Citizens of Slaughterville, a group formed in 2020, contends the town’s existing trustees and administration are trying to “grow” Town Hall.
In July, more than 100 residents turned up at a town meeting to oppose the creation of a municipal court and the hiring of a prosecutor and a judge.
“They were getting ready to pass it through,” Janna Rousey, one of the group’s founding members, told The Transcript. “The citizens said, ‘no, you’re not listening to the citizens. You have all these people here telling you not to do it.’”
According to Rousey, the town has no way to enforce ordinances without a municipal court or police force.
Following public outcry “no action was taken” on motions to form the court, according to minutes from the July meeting.
Rousey said she does not believe the town has enough revenue to pay for it or for a police department, which trustees previously proposed.
Three of the five seats on the board are up for grabs, with incumbents Troy D. Taylor, 54, John Koehler, 72, and Erin Smith, 52, facing challenges from Sandy Thompson, 57, Richard Peters, 73, and Leah Grady, 45.
Town Clerk Christy Quickle is running unopposed.
Neither Smith nor Taylor, who was appointed last year to fill a board vacancy, are in favor of adding a municipal court.
Smith, appointed in 2021 to fill a vacancy, told The Transcript she hopes voters will support her in the upcoming election to help keep consistent leadership on the board as it faces a host of issues – including a requirement to maintain the town’s roads.
“We’re almost up to 5,000 people,” Smith said. “My understanding is when we hit that 5,000 mark, we’ll have to start taking care of our own roads.
“That’s an issue, even before OTA came up and announced their turnpike. That’s a concern and expense we really have to think about.”
The election is scheduled for April 4, and trustee seats are at-large members and do not have assigned wards. Each term expires in 2027.
According to the town’s 2022 fiscal year budget report to the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, the town collected $447,086 in sales and use tax revenue.
Adding franchise fees, public service taxes, and other general revenue pushed its total revenue to $647,428. General revenue expenditures for town operations, park and fire, and capital outlay totaled $621,958.
The community expects to grow, according to some residents who have spoken during trustee meetings, minutes show. Slaughterville is in the path of a proposed turnpike expansion as announced by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority last year.
Turnpikes are widely reported to bring population growth as people choose to live near high-speed highways.
“They’re trying to grow Town Hall and the citizens want to keep it rural,” Rousey said.
She is worried that penalties and fees could be used to make up for a lack of sales tax revenue to pay for a police department.
A proposed ordinance would have slapped a $250 fine for a loose animal, candidate Sandy Thompson said.
“It didn’t say what kind of animal, so if you have a guinea that crosses the road, you’re gonna get a ticket for that guinea?” Thompson asked.
Taylor told The Transcript he does not support an animal ordinance, which he referred to as a “dangerous animal.”
He called a proposed ban on large snakes as pets “too restrictive.”
Smith said she didn’t like the animal ordinance as written, but acknowledged the town has a problem with loose dogs.
“I think that it’s necessary,” she said. “I don’t think it was worded correctly.”
Smith did not attend the July meeting but said the court and the animal ordinance are necessary with the right plan and time to implement them.
“I am aware of the timing and spacing it out so it’s not all at once,” she said. “It has to be the right plan for me to agree with it.”
Smith said she would consider a future discussion on a proposed municipal court.
Taylor said a court would system would need “a lot of groundwork to be done before it’s ever considered again. I’m not aware of any plans to bring it back up again.”
Taylor added that his votes on the board will reflect a promise to constituents to keep Slaughterville rural.
“It’s why I moved here a few years ago from Idaho, it’s the life I wanted,” he said.
Reached Monday, Koehler said he was not prepared to provide an interview to The Transcript.
