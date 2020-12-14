A local nonprofit has teamed up with former OU football coach Bob Stoops to rally for their support.
For 23 years, the Cavett Kids Foundation has facilitated camps and events for children ages eight and older who are battling life-threatening illnesses at no cost to provide a safe place for children to feel normal while also receiving medical care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofits like CKF have seen significantly fewer donations this year than in years past.
Hannah Cummins, operations coordinator for CKF, said the organization has struggled to get donations in the door and meet new donors since the onset of the pandemic. She said the end of the year was an appropriate time to reach out to the community.
“There’s a perk for donors because the CARES Act tax benefit would still apply by the end of the year,” Cummins said.
According to the IRS website, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act included a deduction for charitable contributions. Individuals who take the standard deduction may claim up to $300 in donations for 2020.
“Whether you’re a Sooner fan, or heck for that matter, a Cowboy fan, Hurricane fan, or just a great Oklahoman, I’m asking you to dig deep and give generously to a mission that serves our kids,” Stoops said in a video from the foundation.
Stoops said he has witnessed many children hooked up to machines and battling illnesses, but at the foundation’s camps, they feel free.
“Today, I am asking you to make a difference and be a champion,” Stoops said.
Danny Cavett, founder of CKF, said the organization’s services provide children with a place to develop coping skills, character and connect with others like them.
“We are still here and thriving, but the donations and funding to continue this work has greatly decreased, and donors have simply stopped giving,” Cavett said in the video.
To learn more about the programs in the foundation, or how to donate, visit Cavettkids.org
