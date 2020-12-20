A Norman landmark for over 20 years recently sold through an auction and the new owner plans to tear the building down.
Built in 1971 and renovated in 2013, the Sooners Legend Inn sits on 6.19 acres, 1200 24th Ave. SW.
The property sold for $2.53 million on Nov. 19 to 78 Robinson LLC, according to auctioneer Louis Dakil.
Dakil said the buyer did not want to be identified.
In 1999, Doug Kennon and his sister Valerie opened Bob’s Barbecue in the property before Doug and his wife Angie took over the hotel operation. The hotel was known for themed rooms with memorabilia from various Sooner legends.
Due to economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel and bar shut its doors in July.
“We had a lot of major players there,” Dakil said. “It’s a great corner, but i’m sure when someone spends $2.53 million, they know what they are doing.”
