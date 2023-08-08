Thousands of students wrapped themselves in a line around the Lloyd Noble Center to be welcomed by volunteers and staff at the University of Oklahoma as a part of its annual Move-In event Tuesday morning.
The university will be welcoming new students until Aug. 10 as part of its official program.
The purpose, according to Kesha Keith, director of communications for the OU Division of Student Services, is to streamline the move-in process and to introduce incoming students to services the university offers.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the university will begin Camp Crimson, its eight-day orientation.
The Move-In Event is for students who will be moving to Couch and Walker Centers, David L. Boren Hall, the Residential Colleges and Cross Village.
Those living off campus do not need to attend the event.
“While the exact process and details for OU Move-In have varied over the years, the university values offering each class cohort shared experiences from the beginning of each student’s journey at OU,” Keith said. “By offering a full-service Move-In to students in the residence halls, students and families can spend more time together before family members leave. Students then can focus on the fun, educational and team-building activities during Camp Crimson before classes.”
Rocky Hargis, an incoming freshman from Ardmore, said he comes from a family of Sooners, which is why he chose the school.
“It is pretty exciting, and the check-in process has been easy. It was very quick,” he said.
Timi Oduleye, an incoming freshman from Frisco, Texas, said the process was streamlined.
“Since I'm going to be a computer engineering major, I'm looking forward to my actual classes at Gallogly College [of Engineering] and doing whatever projects that they have lined up,” he said.
Oduleye came with his mother Shade Oduleye and father Lolu Oduleye. He said having an event like this helps his family to see the campus and connect with their son before they return home.
“It was smooth and nice. The people are pleasant and well-organized. I was quite impressed,” he said. “Honestly, it’s quite tough, but you have to let go. That’s how it should be. Hopefully, he'll be well prepared and ready. It’s going to be tough, but I’m glad he’s here. I don’t think he could be in any better place than OU.”
Keith said families are encouraged to attend the Family Farewell for a celebratory event that takes place during Move-In.
“There, guests can enjoy free ice cream served by OU staff, faculty members and student leaders,” she said.
Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for campus operations, said the university gathered hundreds of volunteers from throughout the campus to help.
“It’s really cool because we make it a university experience to welcome the new class. It is an exciting day all around,” Buchanan said. “OU employees and students come from throughout the university to put this on. Pretty much all areas of the university are represented here.”
Christopher Smiley, a sophomore at OU, came to the event to volunteer by handing out merchandise for Camp Crimson.
“This past summer, I was hired as part of services and programs with Start Sooner. It is our summer program for incoming juniors and seniors in high school, and that’s how I got involved,” he said.
Will Blessing, transitions program coordinator in the office of New Student Programs, is encouraging students to attend Camp Crimson, though it is not required.
“It is an eight-week welcome experience to help acclimate students to campus and the Norman community,” he said. “The first four days are very structured. They are in small groups and complete their federally-mandated training.”
He said those who don’t go to camp will have to do the training on their own.
“We have a lot of fun events we put on. We have a silent disco, we have retro night, and a competition between the small groups,” he said. “It is to get people used to campus and show them resources offered and show them a good time before classes start.”
OU offers a separate camp for those who are transferring to the school.
