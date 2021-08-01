NORMAN — Following a Facebook video in which Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett continued to equate the treatment of unvaccinated Americans to that of Jews during the Holocaust, a source with direct knowledge said conversations about possibly removing Bennett from office are in progress.
The source, who is a member of the state GOP and has direct knowledge of the conversations, said the majority of Republicans are unhappy with Bennett’s leadership, and plans are currently being formulated to remove him from office. A second source familiar with the conversations confirmed they are happening.
“Conversations are currently being had about possibly removing Chairman Bennett after this latest unilateral action that seems to serve himself more than the party,” the first source with direct knowledge of the conversations said. “Rather than being a chair for the whole Republican Party in Oklahoma, he is operating as a chair for simply his sect of the party. That has dried up the fundraising well and could lead to an early exit from his office.”
The Transcript reported Saturday that the Oklahoma GOP’s PAC has only $810 in the bank.
To remove a sitting chair from office, one of the three other state GOP elected officials — the vice chair or one of the two national committee members — must call for a vote for him to be removed and give a 10-day notice. The issue would then go up for a state committee vote.
Bennett has been facing backlash from within his own party since taking office in April, but it hit its peak Friday, when Bennett posted a picture comparing vaccine passports to the gold star Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis before they were rounded up and murdered.
“Take away the gold star and make it a vaccine passport,” Bennett said. “If we don’t do something now, it is going to end in the same exact result as we saw, when nobody stood up whenever the Jews were told that they had to wear that star.”
No unvaccinated Americans have been killed for their stance. Six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.