It’s the mission of museums, in part, to tell true stories about our past.
The saga of the American west is a multicultural one, regardless of how it has been portrayed in Hollywood cinema, popular fiction or television.
Mexico and Spain are a significant part of the story that’s presently being re-examined in an exhibition at The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. It’s up now through Oct. 17.
Titled “Viva Mexico!”, the show focuses on Mexican independence and northward migration. Michael Grauer is a staff historian of the American West at the museum and curator of the exhibition.
“Because we don’t specifically have a Mexican history collection, we wanted to celebrate the bicentennial of Mexico’s independence from Spain,” Grauer said. “We’re taking an angle that’s specific and unique to the Cowboy Museum.”
“Viva Mexico!” directs its attention to “hombres a caballo” — the men on horseback, or charros, who shaped events during centuries of Mexican history.
“The charro was a national symbol of Mexico by the 1920s and 30s,” Grauer said. “Political figures wanted to co-opt that image just like some have here in the U.S. Talking about cowboy roots is vital to our mission here at the museum.”
The exhibition includes scores of artifacts including saddles, boots, spurs and sombreros during their evolution and development.
“These form a backdrop for Mexican historical events,” Grauer said. “The first 100 years of Mexican nationhood after 1821 was a tumultuous time with revolutions and counter-revolutions. Bringing forth a cohesive nation depended on men on horseback.”
“Viva Mexico!” will be up during 2021’s Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16.
“The first vaquero, or cowboy, is a person of color, and probably an enslaved African,” Grauer said. “Spain had laws against native people or people of mixed race riding horse or mules. The only workers available were enslaved Africans.
“They were limited by the type of clothing and equipment they could wear to be distinguished from Spaniards. They had to wear leather clothing, which eventually evolved into a guerilla fighter, who is very much part of the revolution.”
Spain and Mexico had a tremendous impact on United States and western history that’s often been discounted.
“People forget that the Spanish empire extended all the way up into the southern border of what’s now Oregon and everything west of the Mississippi river,” Grauer said. “When Mexico gained its independence, that territory becomes Mexico. Many of our western states were all part of Mexico.
“This exhibition is an opportunity to see that the story is multilayered and nuanced. Nothing has had a greater impact on Western American culture than Spain and Mexico. and Mexico in particular.”
The enormous cattle raising industry throughout Mexico contributed to the vaquero tradition.
“Every piece of cowboy equipment was originally created in Mexico,” Grauer said. “The saddle, the hat, boots, chaps and spurs were a piece of Mexican vaquero equipment.”
Ranch songs influenced American popular music, including the Western swing of musician Bob Wills. “Viva Mexico!” includes some examples of visual art.
“We have a handful of paintings and a lot of photographs from both our Dickinson Research Center and the Library of Congress,” Grauer said. “We have a great watercolor painting by Donald Teague with what’s probably a direct reference to Pancho Villa. There’s also a sculpted head of a Tarahumara Indian by George Carlson.”
Another painting is borrowed from Shawnee’s Mabee-Gerrer Museum. A private collector in Norman loaned his saddle, used in the Mexican Revolution, to the show.
“Certain artifacts we just don’t have, so there was the challenge of telling this story in a thought-provoking and interesting way,” Grauer said.
Information from Latinx scholars in California, Texas and Missouri contributed to “Viva Mexico!”
“Our museum development folks have reached out to the local Hispanic community,” Grauer said. “Our marketing and publicity team have made sure they’re included in everything we do. At one of our receptions, we’re going to have a Baile Folklorico group coming to perform. That’s absolutely vital and key. In 2019, we had an exhibition titled “Caballeros y Vaqueros,” which was a way to open that door, and we want to make sure that door stays solidly open.
“Everyone is welcome here. We’re the National Cowboy Museum, after all, and that means the entire nation, not just part of it.”