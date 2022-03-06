About 10 minutes south of Norman, a housing development with a focus on preserving green space with a community-oriented culture is just a month away from building homes.
Selah, located west of Santa Fe Avenue in Goldsby, is a new urbanism development created by the Adkins family, who has a storied history in McClain County and Norman. It’s a community conceptualized with the intention of living in a space where amenities of leisure, sport and life are all in the same proximity.
The development is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and one of only 10 southern living inspired communities in the country. Selah marketing director Ali Parker said founder Brett Adkins intends to preserve the land while creating homes and spaces for those who are looking for a blend of the quiet life in a friendly and safe community.
Adkins said land use will range from natural and rural to quinnessential urban while preserving more than 50% of green space throughout its 540 acres. It’s significantly higher than the typical 15% of open space seen with more conventional developments, he said.
Development of Phase 1 began in late 2020 and will continue through this year. Nearly 100 lots are available, ranging from $65,000 to $350,000. These are located in the Entry District, Sweetwater Village, East Ridge and Vineyard Estates. Parkview Series Tower Homes are also available.
Parker said the entry district will have state style homes, intended to be the ambassadors of the community.
“These are for people who like to have big and beautiful estates and want people to drive by and see it,” Parker said.
The estate home lots have a particular architectural code in which builders are pre-designated by Selah to maintain the stylistic vision for the entry district.
Parker said near Sweetwater Pond on the land will be urban-living homes in mixed-use buildings they call “live-works,” which are three-story structures in which people live on the top two stories with a business operating on the first floor. Owners of the urban homes can run a business below or rent it out.
When a home is closed on, Selah takes 1% of the price of their home for a foundation. Sales director Molly Gatto said this is to fund beautification of the land, holiday decorating, such as a 40-foot Christmas Tree in addition to concerts and events at their amphitheater and other activities.
The homeowner association dues will be $1,200 a year.
A private sewer system will provide water for farming, an effort to further their sustainability efforts. It will be the first of its kind in the state.
Adkins said the patented system works similarly to the Cold War era German engineered bladder to filter water.
“A Germany-based company bought the patent and put it into a sewer plant, but the opposite way so everything going out of the plant is as clean as drinking water,” Adkins said.
Nitrogen in the water from the filtration will be ideal for farming, he said.
Approximately 100,000 square feet of commercial space will be available. Parker said many of the amenities Selah offers will be privately owned, meaning residents aren’t responsible for upkeep.
Selah aims to have resort-style amenities. An optional pool club with towel, drink and food service is in the works.
In the Lake Village area of Selah, Brett said he is developing plans for a building to house a straight razor barber shop, hair salon, brewery, coffee and wine bar and Pryor’s Pizza Kitchen.
Once housed in downtown Norman, Pryor’s Pizza Kitchen is now open at the front of the Entry District. The pizzeria cooks pies using anthracite coal, one of the cleanest burning fuels, in an oven replicated from the oldest pizzeria in the country: Lombardi’s in New York.
Parker said they brought in the state department of agriculture to help them determine what they wanted to grow on the land. A vineyard will grow grapes to be used for jellies and jams.
Selah will also have seven miles of walking trails.
Also planned for Selah are pickleball courts, a kids play area and multiple bars, the first of which will open this month inside the sales office in the Entry District. Sip will serve coffee during the morning and day and serve wine at night.
Parker said a private space at Sip can be used for bachelorette parties and family functions.
Adkins said a silo behind Pryor’s Pizza Kitchen will be a bar on the bottom floor with a balcony and an external staircase. He said the balcony will hold up to 30 people and will be available to rent out for events.
Selah is just getting started, and Parker said they hear about residents from Norman interested in moving south for the new urban lifestyle.
“Our slogan is inspired by the past and built for the future, and that’s because we’re trying to create something where people can raise their families and not just have their faces in electronics all day,” Parker said.
Parker said anyone interested in seeing what Selah is about can visit their website or call 405-267-4663 to schedule a tour of the development.