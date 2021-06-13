“Southwest Expressions” by Norman artist Brad Price continues in The Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones Ave., through July 2.
Both a Plein Air and Alla Prima painter, Price’s highly collected paintings utilize bold brush strokes and color to depict his love for the American Southwest.
Price is offering Norman residents a way to purchase his paintings below retail value by offering the works included in this “Southwest Expressions” exhibit through silent auction. Bids may begin at 50% of the retail price on the painting. Any amount over that is permitted.
The silent auction will run throughout this month , with high bids posted weekly and final high bidders announced July 1. All bids are binding contracts.
Price also is offering a 10-hour painting workshop June 17-18. He will teach the students the principles of painting alla prima, with emphasis on completing a painting in one sitting. Spaces are still available. Email danielle@normandepot.org or call 307-9320 for more information or to register.
Price is represented by the following galleries: Meyer Gallery in Santa Fe, Indigo Gallery in Madrid, New Mexico, Two Old Crows Gallery in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Pitzer Fine Arts in Kimberley, Texas, and The Depot Gallery.
For more information, visit normandepot.org or call 307-9320.
Depot programming is made possible in part by grants from the Oklahoma Arts Council, Norman Arts Council, Kirkpatrick Foundation, Norman Parks and Recreation, and by Corporate and Individual Donors that include: Armstrong Bank, Tom McAuliffe & Don Cies Real Estate, Skye Diers & Gingerbread Nursery School, Norman Smile Center, Peggy Doviak & D.M. Wealth Management, Montford Inn, 2 Green Chicks, Spivey Media, Kyle Reid Music, Tree of Life Church, Bruce & Trisha Bunce, Keri & Hugh Young, Jeremy Larson & Luke Huddleston, George & Karen Tipton, Bill & Jami Boettcher, Bob Schlegel, Don & Kay Holladay and EB Dancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.