Only "Third World countries" defund their police, the speaker of the House said Monday at a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day rally in Norman.
While House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, didn’t directly reference Norman, his pointed remarks were delivered just over a month after the City Council slashed police funding by $865,000. McCall's remarks received applause from many of the nearly 50 pro-police rally attendees.
“You know who defunds law enforcement?” McCall asked. “I’ll tell you. Third World countries that live in states of chaos. That's not what Oklahoma wants. We don't want anarchy, we don't want the devaluing of human life. We're not going to stand for those things."
McCall said the state House has no plans to defund law enforcement at the state level.
“We are going to fund law enforcement because we support you, and we support freedom,” McCall said. “I am concerned with the national rhetoric that I mentioned earlier, so are many of the members of the House of Representatives. I am hearing members want to run a lot of pro-law enforcement legislation next year to make sure your profession remains attractive and viable, because without you, our society crumbles.”
Former Norman City Councilwoman and current District 15 Democratic nominee for State Senate, Alex Scott, who voted to defund the Norman Police Department, said she more than disagrees with McCall.
“As Norman, we defunded the police because it is very clear that police officers are abusing the fact that they are militarized, and that they are trained, and that they know the law that many people are not taught,” Scott said. “They are abusing that power, they are abusing that authority, they are not protecting and serving, and they are only protecting property that is on stolen land.”
The rally drew a crowd of about 50 people out to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds where speakers voiced their support for law enforcement and dismay with the present rhetoric against police.
In his speech, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn voiced admiration for officers who answer the call regardless of the danger. He expressed empathy for the officers who have given their lives protecting their communities.
“Imagine a society where one calls out for help only to hear silence and no voice on the other end,” Mashburn said. “This is what you all have signed up for. When the people call, you come. No matter the reason, you answer the call. No matter the time, you answer the call. No matter the person, you answer the call. And no matter the danger, you answer the call. In the last 18 months, I’ve had to prosecute two cases of good officers who answered their calls, and they didn’t make it home the next day.”
Reese Gorman
