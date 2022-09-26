OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite pressure from the governor, the state Senate will not consider eliminating Oklahoma’s grocery tax or cutting the income tax during the Legislature’s special session, which starts Wednesday.
Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Senate leadership, said in an email that the chamber plans to act only on bills that pay for projects using federal American Rescue Plan Act money and Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity funds.
He said President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has met with fellow Republicans Gov. Kevin Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, to communicate that his chamber will not take up tax cuts and reforms.
Lawmakers are expected to vote to spend nearly $1.5 billion over the course of the three-day special session that runs through Friday. That total includes more than $1.3 billion in federal coronavirus aid and $250 million in state taxpayer funds that was set aside to bolster economic development in rural Oklahoma by making industrial development sites shovel-ready.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has not yet revealed how it plans to spend the economic development funds, but it has earmarked much of the state’s $1.8 billion federal share for dozens of projects that include increasing health and child care access, improving rural water and broadband infrastructure and training the next generation of Oklahoma’s workforce.
Stitt, though, has also been pressing the state Senate to take up inflation relief measures, which include eliminating the state’s share of the grocery tax and cutting personal income taxes.
The House in June advanced what members called a “buffet of bills” to the Senate containing more than $500 million in tax cuts aimed at helping Oklahomans — at least temporarily — weather soaring fuel and grocery prices as part of the comprehensive inflation relief package championed by Stitt.
At the time, House Republicans said it was hard to boast of record surpluses while Oklahomans were struggling with over 8% inflation rates, so they passed a variety of bills that offer state senators the option of either temporarily or permanently cutting the state’s grocery tax and personal income tax rates.
Local grocery tax rates would remain intact, though some measures passed by the state House would prohibit municipalities and counties from attempting to increase grocery tax rates while the state’s moratorium remained in effect. Any temporary tax cuts would last two years. Senators also have the option to increase the state’s grocery sales tax credit from $40 to $200.
Gerszewski said those bills won’t be considered.
Treat instead plans to allow a tax policy working group, which represents a cross section of the Senate’s Republican caucus, to meet to find a long-term solution, Gerszewski said.
“We want to get the personal income tax to as close to zero as possible,” Gerszewski said. “It will be a priority of ours next session. The pro tem is in favor of doing tax cuts as long as they are done in a holistic, deliberate and responsible manner. The only way to have real reform is by a long-term, thoughtful approach.”
He said Treat has “lived through the highs and lows of budgets,” and seen as large as a $1.3 billion shortfall.
“He wants to make sure we are well positioned to protect taxpayer investment through the recession,” Gerszewski said. “He believes that the stewardship of restraining growth over the past few sessions has put us in the position of having a record surplus and doesn’t want to ever be back in the position we found ourselves in 2017 and 2018.”
The governor’s office has continued to publicly champion tax relief. On Monday, Stitt wrote on social media that the price of eggs is up 39%. He said bread and diapers are both up 16%, and milk, 17%.
“Oklahomans are feeling the hurt of #Bideninflation every day, and they need real tax relief, right now!” he wrote.
In an email Monday, his spokeswoman, Kate Vesper, said negotiations to deliver tax relief are ongoing.
“Governor Stitt remains committed to fighting for the taxpayer,” she said. “Inflation is crushing hardworking families, and with our state’s historic $3 billion in savings and a billion-dollar surplus expected next year, now is the time to return taxpayer money back to Oklahomans.”
Vesper said Stitt is confident that the state can come together and get it done.
