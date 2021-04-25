A Norman state senator is the co-author of a bill passed Thursday by the Senate that would ban state entities from requiring diversity training.
House Bill 1775 was authored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, and Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and was co-authored by state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who has been an outspoken opponent of diversity training.
Standridge did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment, but in a press release, he called out Norman schools for taking part in “highly inappropriate” and “racist training.”
Norman Public Schools did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
“It’s happening in the schools in my hometown of Norman, where teacher training, using terms like ‘whiteness,’ ‘institutionalized racism’ and ‘white supremacy,’ are leading children to judge each other more by the color of their skin than the content of their character — the exact opposite of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream,” Standridge said in a release.
Standridge called those who advocate for diversity training “racist” in a Facebook post.
“These cowardly, racist radical [white] leftists are unbelievably willing to sacrifice the opportunities and prosperity of their own children and grandchildren based solely on the color of their skin. For what? So they can feel better?” Standridge posted on Facebook. “So they can say they are less of a racist than the next guy, when as you can see by many of their comments that follow that they are more racist than all the rest of us, most especially the children they are trying to twist and mold, combined.”
Despite Standridge’s opposition to the training, studies find that both students and teachers benefit from diversity training.
A study conducted by professors at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the College of Charleston found that students who were taught by teachers who participated in the training felt a greater sense of community.
“Students experienced a greater sense of community, personal growth and conflict resolution skills by being in the classes taught by faculty trained in multicultural course development,” the study stated.
The ACLU of Oklahoma vehemently opposes HB1775, and said those advocating for the bill are trying to make a “mockery” of the state’s education system.
“On the day before Oklahoma marked the anniversary of a land run that further displaced Indigenous people and contributed to continued genocide, in a year when we mark the 100th commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre, that members of the Oklahoma Legislature would continue to perpetuate racism and gender discrimination as a policy priority is as disturbing as it is illustrative of the need for the very trainings and counselings they seek to prohibit,” said Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy at the ACLU of Oklahoma.
McAfee said diversity training is how people learn about the discrimination people of color and marginlized groups still face today.
“By creating spaces where educators, school staff and students are opting out of these trainings, or not being offered them at all, we set Oklahoma back,” she said. “Talking about racism and gender discrimination and acknowledging the ways we personally participate in upholding racism and gender discrimination are critical to being able to create a more safe and equitable Oklahoma.”
In a statement, The University of Oklahoma said diversity, equity and inclusion training courses are an essential part of ensuring an inclusive campus. While the university has previously required diversity training for all students, administrators are currently working on a required semester-long course called “Gateway to Belonging” that will focus on cultural awareness, combatting racism and more.
“OU’s diversity, equity, and inclusion training aims to engage participants in a meaningful learning experience with the goal of fostering a more inclusive campus community centered on creating a sense of belonging and emotional support for all,” the university said in a statement. “As HB1775 makes its way through the full legislative process — during which it could be amended — OU will continue to closely monitor and evaluate any impacts the bill could have related to certain portions of training on current higher education practices.”
