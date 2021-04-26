A bill from a Norman senator that would make it harder for municipalities to “defund the police” was signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Monday, but will not affect Norman’s reallocation of proposed police funding, city leadership said.
Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, authored SB825, which dictates that if citizens of a municipality have previously approved a tax increase to fund public safety, the local government cannot redirect or reduce those funds without holding a second public vote.
“I think most Oklahomans are opposed to the idea of defunding police, particularly if they voted to provide additional funding for law enforcement,” Standridge said in a press release. “This bill simply says if the public votes for a tax increase for public safety, then that funding cannot be cut or redirected without going back to those citizens for a vote before any changes are made. This legislation is aimed at making sure the will of those voters is honored.”
A spokesperson for Stitt said that the governor was happy to sign this bill and show his support for Oklahoma’s law enforcement officers.
“Governor Stitt proudly supports law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep Oklahoma communities safe, and will continue to support pro-law enforcement measures like Senate Bill 825, which prevents city leaders from defunding local police departments without the consent of their constituents,” said Carly Atchinson, Stitt’s communication director.
In June 2020, the City of Norman redirected $865,000 from the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase into funding for community programs, a decision that Standridge has publicly criticized.
Because that money was not taken from any budget items that were funded by the city’s voter-approved Public Safety Sales Tax, this new law won’t affect how the city does business, city attorney Kathryn Walker said Monday.
“[That money] was taken from the general fund of the police department,” Walker said. “That's just the general budget of the city that covers personnel costs in almost every department.”
A spokesperson for the city said the City of Norman has always respected the votes of residents, and will continue to do so.
“For any special tax, municipalities are already required to comply with the uses voted on by residents and bring any changes before the voters,” city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said. “The city has always complied with this, even taking it a step further to provide specific information on how any proposed tax will be spent beyond the minimum required by law.”
Oklahoma state House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, voted against the bill, and said that it tries to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.
“SB 825 is unnecessary,” Virgin said. “It is already illegal for a municipality to redirect funds for a purpose that was not approved by the voters. There is already a mechanism for voters to challenge any redirection of funds. Unfortunately, we see a lot of bills that are solutions in search of problems, and this is yet another one of those situations.”
Virgin said that once the bill reached the House floor, she asked its House author, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, if the bill was intended to “address one specific situation.”
“... [I was] wondering if he would say that it was targeting Norman,” Virgin said. “He relayed that he was not aware of any specific situation, and that the Senate author could answer that question.”
Standridge did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment Monday.
The Norman Collective for Racial Justice, a local advocacy group that led the charge in urging the Norman City Council to reallocate Norman Police Department funds, said in a statement Monday that Standridge’s legislation will not “change how they work.” The group called for a referendum on the PSST and the use of its funds.
“Nowhere is it written in law that police have an inherent right to the largest share of our municipal budget,” NC4RJ said in a statement. “General funds are, by definition, unrestricted, and residents of Norman never voted to subsidize the PSST fund out of the General Fund. The [Fraternal Order of Police] lawsuit was a clear demonstration that the police feel entitled to claim community money for themselves.
“This year, because of that sense of entitlement, that money could not be used to support community services, even during the unprecedented challenge and suffering brought about by the pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.