As Oklahoma’s Republican legislators go toe to toe over school choice, Norman’s state senators oppose each other from across the aisle over a bill that would keep schools from carrying books with sexual themes or content deemed inappropriate by parents of students.
Senate Bill 1142, filed by state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, would bar schools from carrying or promoting books with themes of sex, sexuality or gender identity if passed. It would allow parents to request the removal of a book, which would force the school to remove the book within 30 days of the request or face legal action, including the possibility of being charged at least $10,000 per day that the book isn’t removed.
Standridge used the book “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, which contains sexual themes throughout, as an example of a sexually graphic book in Norman Public Schools. The book, which centers around a nine-year-old Black girl in the early 1940s, explores themes of race, beauty and sexual trauma.
“The Bluest Eye” is part of Norman Public Schools’ AP English 4 curriculum, according to the school district website.
“If anyone gave a child this book with this graphic, pornographic text in it, you would be arrested and put on the sex offender list, guaranteed,” Standridge said at a legislative breakfast hosted by Norman’s Chamber of Commerce Friday. “Parents need to start standing up, grandparents need to start standing up and either demand school choice, or like I would prefer … is get this crap out of our schools and just focus on basic education, which is what these kids need, and is probably what’s driving down the quality of education, because they’re spending so much time trying to ‘sexucate’ these kids and not educate these kids.”
Standridge’s statements were opposed at the breakfast by state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, who said she’s always been able to speak with the district personally any time she’s had a curriculum or content concern for one of her children. NPS Communications Executive Director Wes Moody said Boren's claim is "absolutely accurate."
Standridge argued many parents have asked the school to take books like "The Bluest Eye" and others out "to no avail."
"Any and all materials in our schools, including books, go through a rigorous selection and vetting process in accordance with Norman Board of Education policy," Moody said in a written response to The Transcript Friday. "Materials are selected to be age appropriate, accurate and supportive of learning objectives."
Boren has filed SB 1268, which allows parents to speak with faculty about curriculum directly and discuss alternatives if needed.
Boren also spoke against pushing for school choice in response to certain books in school libraries and curricula.
“If there is a problem with content being inappropriate, even harmful, for students, we really have to have collaborative discernment, responsive interaction, around that,” she said. “And to avoid, to jump around that and escalate it into ‘now all public schools throughout the state of Oklahoma are untrustworthy because of inappropriate content,’ then that is an overreaction to a very serious problem, and that’s where discernment comes in where you can preserve the good and get rid of the bad.”
Boren and Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, opposed school choice Friday after House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, told reporters Thursday the House wouldn’t hear a bill that would send millions of public dollars to children attending homeschool or private school in the 2022 session.
Senate Bill 1647, sponsored by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, would require per-pupil state funding at private schools and homeschools to cover tuition, technology, extracurricular activities, uniforms and enrichment materials.
McCall on raised concerns Thursday that the bill, if passed, may hurt school districts in rural Oklahoma, where there are few private schools. Treat said he plans to persist until an equitable plan for school choice is reached.