Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, has introduced a bill that would create punishments for social media companies that delete users’ political or religious posts in an attempt to “censor” their speech.
Standridge has been outspoken about his disdain for how social media has handled alt-right language in wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On one occasion, Standridge compared these actions by social media companies to that of the “thought purge” in Nazi Germany.
“As we observe the cleansing and purging of all thought from social media that is not acceptable by the ruling class, we might think on how the biggest thought purge of the 20th century began,” Standridge said on Facebook.
Standridge’s new bill seeks to implement punishments for social media platforms that delete posts.
Any platform that “contracts” within Oklahoma and “deletes or censors a social media website user’s political speech or religious speech; or uses an algorithm to suppress political speech or religious speech” could be subject to these penalties:
“A minimum of Seventy-five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) per intentional deletion or censoring of the social media website user’s speech, actual damages, punitive damages if aggravating factors are present, and other applicable forms of equitable relief,” the bill reads.
The bill also seeks to prevent social media platforms from using hate speech as a reason to remove a post.
“A social media website may not use the social media website user’s alleged hate speech as a basis for justification or defense to the action against the social media website at trial,” the bill reads.
Since President Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter, with the platform citing concerns that he will incite further violence, Standridge has deleted his Twitter account.
“Bye Twitter...throughout history we have seen governments control people through propaganda machines which the socialist democrat party has created with our media and now our social media,” Standridge said in a Facebook post. “[M]y advice to citizens everywhere is to refuse to be controlled and manipulated…”
Standridge did not respond to a request for comment from The Transcript.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she believes this bill — if passed — would not be effective in practice.
“Some may resent a private company’s user agreement, but we cannot embrace the strategies of communism and use the force of government to impose its will on private companies,” Boren said. “Even if Senator Standridge succeeds in passing the law, the user agreement choice of law provisions would likely apply the law from the company’s own state, not Oklahoma. Otherwise, we can expect Facebook or Twitter just to refuse operating in Oklahoma to avoid damages of $75,000.”
Boren said that the majority of Oklahomans are able to raise concerns and disapproval about topics without being “canceled” or censored by the social media platform.
“These kinds of bills are salve to hurt egos, but rarely achieve the intended purpose and make Oklahoma appear more thin skinned than we really are,” she said. “I stay in contact with lots of community pages and notice how well a large majority are able to rumble and fuss about a wide variety of issues without getting canceled. It would be a shame for a few people’s resentment to cause the rest of us to be viewed as unable to conform to standard social media user agreements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.