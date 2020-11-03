Republican incumbent Rob Standridge has won reelection over Democrat challenger Alex Scott in the race for state Senate District 15.
Scott took the lead early on, but as vote totals began to come in Tuesday, Standridge overtook the election, ultimately winning 60.91% of the votes compared to Scott’s 39.09%.
“It’s really an honor [to win reelection] and I'm excited to keep working for Senate District 15. I just feel honored to get reelected,” Standridge said Tuesday.
Standridge said he thanks all his volunteers, and that he owes his win to his “army of volunteers.”
“We had such an army of volunteers — I mean it’s unbelievable, my volunteers addressed tens of thousands of envelopes,” Standridge said. "I’ve never had so many people helping me through my campaign.”
Scott did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.