Judge Beth Stanley was officially sworn in as Associate District Judge for Cleveland County on Friday in front of her family, friends and legal colleagues at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Stanley was appointed to the position by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Nov. 23 after the retirement of Judge Stephen Bonner, who retired after nearly 17 years on the bench.
Emotions were high during Friday’s ceremony as people in attendance watched Stanley become a judge after her illustrious career in private practice and as an assistant District Attorney for Cleveland County.
Several people spoke during the ceremony and remarked positively on her work ethic and knowledge. Stanley said she was honored to become an associate judge for the county.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have been appointed by Gov. Stitt to this position of associate district judge for Cleveland County,” Stanley said. “This is all pretty surreal to me. I have loved the law and the legal system for as long as I can remember and have wanted to be a part of it.”
Speaking at her ceremonial swearing-in was her law partner of over nine years and former district judge of Cleveland County, Tracy Schumacher.
“Believe me when I say [Stanley] will carry on the legacy of both Judge Bonner — being quick with the numbers — and Judge [Alan] Couch — [who’s] quick with the moves,” Schumacher said. “With Beth Stanley as a judge, I know we will all get to appreciate her personality and her experience.”
Stanley was sworn in by her good friend and current Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley.
“I’m very blessed that I get to serve with my friend Beth,” Walkley said. “She is a very intelligent woman who exemplifies the best of the bar. I’ve also come to know her humor … her compassion and love for her family, her church and the loyalty to her friends. I’m blessed to stand here and be the one who gets to administer the oath.”
Cleveland County Chief District Judge Thad Balkman spoke at her ceremony, saying how excited he is to welcome Stanley to the bench in Cleveland County.
“I know I’m really excited to have all nine [judges] here and ready to go,” Balkman said. “It’s wonderful to have [Beth Stanley] join us.”
