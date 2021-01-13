Norman’s lone skating rink will close at the end of the month as the landlord now has other plans for the property.
Star Skate Norman’s last day of operation will be Jan. 30. Co-owner Chris Hale opened the Norman store as Star Skate’s third location in 2008. This month, Hale said the landlord notified them that they must vacate the property by month’s end.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Star Skate, Hale said they are not closing due to financial hardship. Star Skate’s other locations in Ada, Midwest City and Shawnee will not be closing.
“We don't want to leave Norman. We're not behind on our bills, we’re not in dire straits. We are in kind of a legal conundrum,” Hale said. “They’re unwilling to negotiate in any shape, form or fashion and have been not agreeable.”
Hale said as word spreads about the looming closure, people are taking to social media to express their disappointment.
“They’re saying how much they love to come skating and think of us as being part of Norman and that’s how we think of ourselves as well,” Hale said.
Cheyenne Riggs, co-chair of the Oklahoma Victory Dolls Roller Derby League, said they are saddened by the announcement of Star Skate Norman’s forced closure.
"The Hale family has supported our league for years, and it hurts us to know that the rink they put so much blood, sweat and tears into over the last decade is now being forced to close,” Riggs said.
The league, which used Star Skate as a practice facility and bouting venue, operates as a nonprofit. Riggs said COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the league and Star Skate closing is another blow.
Riggs said skating surged in popularity over the summer and skates are sold out at many retailers. Google trend data shows more people are searching the term “roller skates” since the pandemic began.
“Forcing the closure of a successful and treasured business that's been an asset of our community for over 50 years to chase a developer pipedream is not only an unsound business decision, it's an immoral one,” Riggs said.
Throughout the remainder of January, Hale said there will be different events happening, such as an adult skate night this Sunday.
“We are going to try to add some stuff, but we haven’t had time to plan it out, but we will try to have some things figured out for the last week,” Hale said.
Hale said attempts are still being made to negotiate with the landlord to work out a way to keep the business open in Norman, whether it’s in the same location or elsewhere.
“We're not wanting to leave and that was not our plan. We're going to do what we can to see that Norman has a roller skating rink,” Hale said. “Obviously, there's no time frame on any of these things, but are working towards that goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.