A Norman business incubator focused on helping startups grow and prosper will have a new home through the assistance of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the city and county.
Startup 405, Cleveland County’s only incubator certified by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, started 21 years ago as eTech on Asp Avenue, before burning down in October 2016. The incubator provides access to tools, resources and technical assistance through tailored programming.
Lawrence McKinney, president and CEO of the Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC), said its mission is to help startups achieve “longterm success by offering encouragement, expertise, and access to a wide variety of resources and connections to the community,”
Monday afternoon, Cleveland County commissioners approved $1 million in ARPA funding for the coalition. That amount, combined with $1 million in ARPA dollars given to the organization by the Norman City Council in October, will assist with the purchase of a new headquarters for Startup 405 at 425 W. Main St., once current occupant, Copelin’s, vacates the space.
NEDC will initiate renovations on the 18,000-square-foot building following a 6-8 week design phase, McKinney told The American last month.
“What I really love about the Copelin’s building, is we’re right across the street from the Commerce Building, so we now have the bookends as you enter downtown,” he said. “I think it’s incumbent on us to elevate the vision for downtown.”
Following the remodel, McKinney said he anticipates the facade of the building to be comparable to the Commerce Building.
In a statement Monday, Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said he has high hopes for the future of NEDC, and is confident the coalition will deliver in its efforts to elevate commerce and job creation in the city through the expanded incubator.
“Since 2001, NEDC has operated three incubators, each bigger than the last, and has documented more than 750 jobs created with an average salary of $58,000,” Heikkila said.
McKinney estimates the new headquarters will have between 25 and 30 offices and potentially an area for light assembly.
“There’s the bay doors in the back with high ceilings, so we may be able to carve out 2,000 or 3,000 square feet for manufacturing and maybe 3D printing,” he said. “We are talking with the Innovation Hub at OU to partner with us on programming, which is great that we’re aligning with OU and Boyd Street Ventures, our venture capital firm in town. It’s really a trifecta coming together, and I think it’s going to be quite special.”
Commissioner Rod Cleveland said the board’s goal with the ARPA funds has been to look at ways to help “put food on the table.”
“With the NEDC, that’s going to be businesses that will employ more people, and that’s going to contribute to commerce,” Cleveland said. “I think NEDC is going to be leveraging this, and that’s going to help out not just Norman but the Cleveland County community together.”
The county received just over $55 million in ARPA funding. Commissioner Darry Stacy said workforce development was frequently mentioned at stakeholder meetings, and it’s critical for the county to respond to that need to ensure strong economic recovery.
“This is the first ARPA award to mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic and we are especially excited that it will leverage the ongoing efforts of an established community coalition,” Stacy said in a statement Monday.
Commissioner Rusty Grissom said in a statement he looks forward to continuing the county’s partnership with NEDC through Startup 405 to “elevate community and economic development in Cleveland County.”
McKinney said he hopes Startup 405 will occupy the new headquarters in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.
