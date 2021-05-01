STASH will host its first outdoor event of the year from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 412 E. Main St.
Owner Rebecca Bean said the idea of the outdoor market came from Bill Farris, Prairie Wind Nursery owner, after he asked if he could sell his plants at her shop.
In addition to plants, locals can find fine jewelry created by local jeweler Mahina Gillespie and stop by a book signing for Norman author Eileen Hobbs.
Hobbs will have copies of her latest book in the series “The Heath Cousins and the Red Lantern” available for purchase.
Hobbs usually provides a free collectible gift for kids that ties into the escapades the cousins experience, as written in Hobbs’ books.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, STASH hosted monthly markets during Second Friday Art Walk events.
For more than 30 years, Bill and Sally Farris grew plants at their business in east Norman, which was open to the public.
Since closing, Farris has focused on pop-up markets.
He said the decision to close the greenhouse was made out of concern for his health.
“I’m getting older, and my body can’t take the grind of running a full-scale nursery,” Farris said. “It’s time to slow down and smell the basil.”
Farris comes from a farming and ranching family. After studying plant science at Murray State in Tishomingo, he went to work in the construction business.
In the beginning, Farris focused on culinary herbs because he saw high demand and little supply.
Farris decided to focus on Oklahoma’s native plants that grow well on their own, such as shrubs and grasses and developing varieties of beneficial pollinator plants, including milkweed, echinacea and gaillardia pulchella.
“The recent awareness of the pollinator crisis and loss of their habitat has increased demand for native plants because that is what the pollinators are adapted to,” Farris said.
STASH specializes in American-made and ethically produced accessories, housewares, house plants, gifts and art.
For more information, call the store at 701-1016.
— Submitted Content
