After the racist rhetoric spewed by an announcer towards the Norman High girl’s basketball team for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice Thursday, Norman’s elected officials spoke out.
Norman officials and state legislatures did not mince their words when speaking out about the attack brought on by contracted announcer Matt Rowan.
Oklahoma governor and Norman High alumnus Kevin Stitt released a statement to The Transcript strongly condemning the racist statements made by Rowan.
“The racist comments directed at the Norman girls basketball team have no place in our society. Period,” Stitt said in the statement. “As governor and a Norman High School graduate, I’m proud of how the Lady Tigers persevered and brought home a state championship.”
After the verbal attack — which Rowan later blamed on his spiking blood sugar due to his type 1 diabetes — Norman’s Democrat legislative delegation, which includes House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, state Representatives Jacob Rosecrants and Merleyn Bell, and state Sen. Mary Boren released a joint statement condemning the words of the announcer.
“The comments made by the announcer were vile and racist. No Oklahoman, let alone a student, deserves to hear that type of insulting language,” the delegation said. “We stand in solidarity with the Norman High players who were the targets of the slur and applaud their social consciousness and determination. Fight on, and know that you have our support.”
Roscrants also issued an individual statement condemning the racism and wondering what would have been said if the microphone hadn’t picked up the racist remarks.
“I just wonder how much more of this goes on without us hearing it?” Rosecrants told The Transcript. “It just goes to show that we definitely need some type of diversity training, especially in our schools, for employees, coaches and whoever else needs it because we still have so much to learn.”
On behalf of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, Bell issued a statement condemning the language used by the announcer.
“How disappointing that a team of student-athletes, who have exhibited such courage and determination, be confronted by racist language and hateful rhetoric," Bell said. "These students deserve better, and my colleagues and I stand ready to ensure they receive just that."
Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, released a statement to The Transcript via text message.
“Remarks like these are never acceptable,” Standridge said. “I am encouraged by the outpouring of love and support by our community for these excellent athletes.”
In a statement released to The Transcript, U.S. Congressman Tom Cole condemned the racist rhetoric.
“I am shocked and alarmed by the language used toward Norman High School students exercising their constitutional right to peacefully protest,” Cole said in the statement. “I categorically condemn such language and behavior.”
The Norman Police Department and it’s Diversity and Equity Committee released a statement saying that they “detest the racist comments made” about the Norman High girl’s basketball team.
“You cannot maneuver through life without going through difficult times,” Sergeant Neelon Greenwood, DEC co-chair and school resource officer, said. “This is one of those times where the difficult conversation will be had with our young children, yet again. This is the time where we began to ask the question on when will this hate change… The recent event that took place on Thursday that was targeted toward NHS student athletes is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Racism and hate are a sickness that serve only to try to divide us. The climb up the hill to reach unity and equality is never ending but we will continue to climb.”
Cynthia Allen, Norman Chief Diversity and Equity Officer, said hate speech has no place in society and challenges society to consider the issue at hand.
“‘Why would he say that with the mic on?’ is not the issue we should question,” Allen said. “Instead, we should ask, ‘why would he think and say those words?’... Be reminded, the issue is not the team. It is the choice, thought, and action of the announcer. I urge you to keep accountability and focus on the matter.”
