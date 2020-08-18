State and local officials say the United States Postal Service will play a pivotal role on Election Day, but don’t expect complications despite political wrangling in Washington D.C.
Over recent weeks, President Donald Trump has said he opposes funding the USPS.
“They want $3.5 billion for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent, that's election money basically,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “They want $3.5 billion for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots."
Trump said that USPS cannot handle the election without the necessary funding.
“But, if they don't get those two items that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because you they're not equipped to have it," Trump said in the interview.
But local leaders said they’re confident that the postal service’s budget woes will not impact delivery of Oklahoma’s mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Bryant Rains, Cleveland County Election Board secretary, said he cannot say enough good about the postal service in Norman.
“In Oklahoma I don’t see anything to worry about,” Rains said. “We’ve had record number of absentees, and we expect record numbers of absentees-by-mail for November. I think it’s all going to be handled fine. … There’s not a problem here in Cleveland County or in Oklahoma.”
For people who might be concerned about voting absentee because of the USPS turmoil, Rains recommends sending back ballots as early as possible.
He said the post office delivers the ballots back to the county Election Board, but has always gone above and beyond to accommodate and help out.
The election board will begin holding meetings as early as possible to open absentee ballots to ensure they are all counted in time, he said.
“Ballots have to start going out 30-days before the election,” Rains said. “As soon as we start sending out ballots, it seems like in a day or two we start getting them back. So, we will start opening absentees as early as we can, and we will be doing more extra meetings to do that.”
The United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released a statement Tuesday that said the Postal Service is equipped to handle whatever volume of election mail they receive in the fall.
“Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards,” DeJoy said in the statement.
He also announced added expansion to their leadership.
“I am announcing today the expansion of our current leadership taskforce on election mail to enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country,” DeJoy said in the statement. “Leaders of our postal unions and management associations have committed to joining this taskforce to ensure strong coordination throughout our organization. Because of the unprecedented demands of the 2020 election, this taskforce will help ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, who is running for reelection in November, said he thinks the USPS is going to play a huge role in the Nov. 3 election.
“We have been trying to push absentee ballots … for voters who are a little more vulnerable,” Rosecrants said.
He said he believes the scrutiny the USPS has been receiving is not warranted.
“I think it has to do with politics,” Rosecrants said. “ … I understand that the post office is having financial issues, and I also understand that it’s normal once population centers change and stuff like that for the post office to take out boxes. So do I think it’s a little bit on both sides? Yes. But also judging from the words of President Donald Trump, he’s said he basically wants to defund the post office. … That is his actual goal. So, the fact it’s become so politicized it’s really beyond me.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.