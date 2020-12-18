OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday approved a one-year suspension of the Oklahoma School Report Card letter grades for the 2020-21 school year.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the move is necessary in light of the significant disruptions in instruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
States across the nation have been exploring the impact of COVID-19 on their respective school accountability systems since the spring.
Hofmeister said it has become clear that the abrupt end to the 2019-20 school year and tumult of the current school year made it necessary to disentangle accountability from the administering of assessments this spring.
Students will still take federally required tests during the spring. While assessment results will not factor into the report card, they will help inform how students have been impacted academically and what supports are needed.
Academic assessments are given in English language arts, mathematics and science for grades 3-8, as well as the ACT or SAT to high school juniors.
The board voted unanimously to approve the measure.
In other action, the Board of Education unanimously approved giving districts the opportunity to request a waiver to the qualitative evaluation portion of the Teacher and Leader Effectiveness (TLE) system. The professional learning requirement of the TLE system remains in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.