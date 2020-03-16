Update 6 p.m.: Norman Public Schools superintendent Nick Migliorino has released an update to the community, noting that the district will be working through the details of the school closures in coming days.
"I absolutely agree with and applaud this decision," Migliorino's Monday evening letter reads. "In fact, the Norman Board of Education had already planned to vote this week on school closures. While closing our schools is a drastic measure, it has become abundantly clear that this is a critical step in protecting students, families, staff members and the greater Norman community."
During the March 17-April 6 closures, NPS' offices and school sites will be closed to the public, Migliorino wrote.
The district is currently working with the State Department of Education to solidify details on how to best provide free meals for students and instructional resources, as well as what the academic calendar will look like moving forward. It is unclear whether the district's school board will still hold a COVID-19-related special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday as previously planned.
"These are certainly challenging times, and we are dealing with an unprecedented situation," Migliorino's letter reads. "We understand the hardships school closures can cause, and we are doing our best to balance our priority to protect the health and safety of the community with our desire to provide, to the best of our abilities, the essential services that so many students receive from us."
Oklahoma's State Board of Education has officially approved a motion to close all state public schools for three weeks as a prevention measure against the spread of COVID-19.
The closure, approved in an emergency board meeting Monday afternoon, will close all public schools from March 17 till April 6.
The decision means that all instructional and extracurricular activities, grading, events and staff training or activities will cease until April 6. Schools' business and maintenance management, along with their nutritional services, will continue during that time.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister told the board that the closure is an extended break for Oklahoma's public schools, which are already on spring break this week.
"This is not a simple decision that we bring this recommendation to you today — it will be challenging for many families," Hofmeister said Monday. "Nothing takes precedence over the health and wellbeing of our people — nothing."
The state has secured approval on two federal waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will allow Oklahoma schools to keep providing free meals to low-income students. While individual school districts will make the call on how to provide the meals, the waivers allow schools to provide meals in alternative settings or as a "grab and go" option, rather than requiring schools to serve meals in a traditional on-campus setting.
