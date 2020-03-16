Oklahoma's State Board of Education has officially approved a motion to close all state public schools for nearly three weeks as a prevention measure against the spread of COVID-19.
The closure, approved in an emergency board meeting Monday afternoon, will close all public schools from March 17 till April 6.
The decision means that all instructional and extracurricular activities, grading, events and staff training or activities will cease until April 6. Schools' business and maintenance management, along with their nutritional services, will continue during that time.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister told the board that the closure is an extended break for Oklahoma's public schools, which are already on spring break this week.
"This is not a simple decision that we bring this recommendation to you today — it will be challenging for many families," Hofmeister said Monday. "Nothing takes precedence over the health and wellbeing of our people — nothing."
The state has secured approval on two federal waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will allow Oklahoma schools to keep providing free meals to low-income students. While individual school districts will make the call on how to provide the meals, the waivers allow schools to provide meals in alternative settings or as a "grab and go" option, rather than requiring schools to serve meals in a traditional on-campus setting.
