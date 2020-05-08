The State Department of Health reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday as the state’s case total rose to 4,424.
Oklahoma’s Friday COVID-19 case total is up 94 cases from Thursday's 4,330 cases. According to the OSDH, 3,064 of Oklahoma's cases are recovered.
The state’s COVID-19-related death count now stands at 266. Of the latest six deaths reported, two occurred in the last 24 hours, and four occurred between May 2 and 6. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Caddo, Cotton, Le Flore, Rogers and Washington counties.
32 Cleveland County residents have died in connection with COVID-19. As of Friday, the county had 453 total cases (up from 448 Thursday) and 355 recoveries.
In Norman, 19 residents have died in connection with COVID-19, and the case total rose by two Friday. Norman now has 217 total COVID-19 cases, 171 of them recovered.
The state has not yet released its Friday epidemiology and surveillance report, which shows trends in Oklahoma data by week. This story will be updated as that report becomes public.
The state’s most recent executive order report showed that as of Thursday evening, Oklahoma labs had processed 89,857 COVID-19 tests, 84,869 of them negative.
As of last week, testing in Oklahoma is open to anyone who wants a test. State officials also have announced plans to test all residents and staff at Oklahoma nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the state is deploying “Caring Vans” that will take testing to rural and urban areas throughout the state today and tomorrow.
As of Thursday evening, 117 of Oklahoma’s then-260 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred at long-term care facilities or nursing homes, meaning about 45% of Oklahoma deaths have involved those facilities.
20 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities.
At Norman’s Brookhaven Extensive Care, five residents have died and there have been 34 positive cases among residents and staffers. Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has reported 10 total COVID-19-related deaths among residents and 82 positive cases among residents and staff.
Thursday's executive order report also showed that 72.2% of Oklahomans who had died in connection with the virus also had at least one comorbidity, or a chronic condition like heart or liver disease.
The OSDH is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., is offering point-of-care tests, allowing them to have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said the clinic will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a “COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System” through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents’ symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.