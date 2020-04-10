There are now 1,794 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 236 of them in Cleveland County.
The State Department of Health's Friday update reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, none of which were in Cleveland County.
Cleveland County's case total rose by five cases between Thursday and Friday's updates. The state total rose from 1,684 confirmed cases Thursday to 1,794 Friday; the virus has been confirmed in 62 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
There have now been 88 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.
The eight deaths reported Friday morning include two Oklahoma County residents (a woman between 50 and 64 and a man 65 or older), two Osage County men 65 or older, a Creek County man 65 or older, a Garfield County woman 65 or older, a Pawnee County man 65 or older and a Pottawatomie County woman 65 or older.
Along with updated case numbers, Friday's report from the state also contains a reminder that Oklahomans should be cautious during religious holidays this weekend, and should try to gather virtually to maintain social distancing guidelines and avoid further COVID-19 spread.
According to a Thursday evening report reflecting Thursday's case numbers, 67.5% of Oklahomans who have died in relation to COVID-19 had had at least one pre-existing chronic health condition like heart, liver or lung disease. The average age of Oklahomans who have died in relation to the virus is 73.1.
The Thursday evening report also shows that 19 of the Oklahomans who have died in relation to COVID-19 were residents at longterm care and nursing facilities. Two Norman facilities have confirmed cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.
At Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman, seven people have died in relation to the virus, while at least 48 residents and six staffers have tested positive. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, one person has died, and 20 residents and eight staffers have tested positive.
Thursday's report was also the first to reflect some of the racial and ethnic backgrounds of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 patients. The state reported percentage breakdowns — not specific numbers — of the COVID-19 patients and deaths by race and ethnicity.
According to the Thursday report, out of the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state, 18.5% of patients did not report their race, and 21.9% did not report their ethnicity. Of those who did, 65% were white, 6.8% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.5% were black, 5% were Latino or Hispanic (broad categories that do not specify race), 1.7% were Asian and 3.6% were other or multiple races.
Of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the state, 7.8% of patients had not reported their race, and 13.8% had not reported their ethnicity. Of those who did report and have died, 78.8% were white, 7.5% were black, 5% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.3% were Hispanic or Latino and 1.3% were other or multiple races.
In the few states that have been regularly collecting racial data on COVID-19 patients, numbers have shown that black Americans are dying of COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates compared to other racial groups.
According to the Thursday report from the OSDH, Oklahoma laboratories — including the state’s public health lab, private labs and university labs — have now processed more than 22,000 COVID-19 tests, over 20,000 of them negative. The state started receiving and reporting testing numbers from private labs over the weekend.
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said Thursday that the state is close to receiving all of the negative test reports from private labs dating back to February.
While Oklahoma still ranks in the bottom third of states when it comes to testing per capita, an OU Medicine infectious diseases expert said Wednesday that these new numbers reported by private labs this week show that the state is no longer dead last in testing.
As of Friday, 428 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, cumulatively.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department, after hosting a drive-thru testing event Thursday, is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
On Monday, Oklahoma lawmakers were back at the Capitol, where they approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's public health emergency declaration and temporarily granted him boarder powers.
The governor last week extended a previous executive order to cover all Oklahoma counties, temporarily closing non-essential businesses throughout the state. The governor also extended his "safer at home" order, asking that vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home until April 30.
While some Oklahoma cities have imposed shelter-in-place or stay at home orders, Oklahoma is now one of just eight states that does not have an official statewide shelter-in-place order that applies to all residents.
Oklahoma now requires that anyone traveling from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington self-quarantine for 14 days. Stitt's order also requires that people delivering items to hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and day cares submit to screenings.
In Norman, non-essential businesses are closed for in-person operations until midnight April 14. Mayor Breea Clark's "stay-at-home" order also means residents should stay at home unless they must complete an essential activity.
Clark also has issued guidelines limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups.
The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in person and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
The OSDH recently launched an "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health also launched a new online tool designed to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
To access the OSDH COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. To access the new INTEGRIS Health online tool, visit integrisok.com.
