The confirmed COVID-19 case total in Oklahoma has risen to 2,184 and the death toll has increased to 108, according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Data from the OSDH shows an increase of 115 new cases in the state on Tuesday morning. There are 277 cases in Cleveland County, up from 267 on Monday morning.
There were no new deaths in Cleveland County reported on Tuesday. OSDH did report nine new deaths, with nine Counties each reporting one death. The Counties include Tulsa, Major, Mayes, Pittsburg, Pontotac, Rogers, Wagoner, Washington and Osage. Eight of the nine deaths were residents 65 or older, except for a female between 18-35 in Major County.
The virus is now confirmed in 63 of the state's 77 counties. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that the state's expected COVID-19 case peak is forecasted for April 21. The state's forecasting model is available at the OSDH's website.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests this week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Dr. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
