The Oklahoma State Department of Health will update its online dashboard and its local COVID-19 reports just once weekly, but will continue providing daily statewide updates, the department said Wednesday.
While the department's "Situation Update" email will still go out every morning around 11 a.m. and announce statewide case totals, the state's dashboard will only update weekly, meaning Norman and Cleveland County-specific numbers will only be refreshed once a week.
The department also plans to move the release of its weekly epidemiology report and alert map from Friday to Wednesday. The state has already begun announcing the health department's recorded death toll only once a week, but sends updates on the CDC's provisional death toll in its Situation Update.
The update to the state's reporting system means that since Monday, Norman's cumulative COVID-19 case total has been paused at 13,455. As of the last update, the city has recorded 144 deaths.
Because local numbers will be updated so infrequently, The Transcript's formerly-daily COVID update story will likely become weekly moving forward to keep readers on top of numbers as they are released.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 491 new cases statewide Wednesday in its Situation Update, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 433,516. The state's online dashboard is paused at the cumulative total reported Monday.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average down to 466.
Wednesday's updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,610 COVID deaths in Oklahoma.
The State Department of Health has recorded 4,788 deaths, as of last update Tuesday. The state’s numbers differ from the CDC’s because the CDC data is based on death certificates, while the state data is updated after deaths are investigated.
The health department's Tuesday evening update showed just 254 COVID hospitalizations in the state, down from 266 hospitalizations Monday.
County numbers
Cleveland County's cumulative case total stands at 29,247 as of last update Monday. The health department has reported 282 deaths in the county.
Moore has reported 6,251 cumulative cases, as of Monday, along with 43 COVID-related deaths.
The health department’s risk assessment map was updated Wednesday, again placing the county at a yellow level on the map. The updated map shows an average of 13.4 new cases per day in the county between March 12 and 16. That average is down slightly from the 14.9 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates
