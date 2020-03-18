Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax declared an election emergency today for local elections being held in 74 counties, including Cleveland County, on April 7, 2020.
The election emergency declaration will require county election boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date.
Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled on June 30, the next available election date and the date of the State Primary Election. Special elections could be rescheduled for any election date allowed by law.
“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” Ziriax said. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
The Norman City Council has the ability to reschedule the City Council Ward 6 runoff election between incumbent Bill Scanlon and his opponent Elizabeth Foreman. Because the election is not statutorily required the by the state, cities like Norman rely on their charters to call for, cancel and reschedule municipal elections, but board of education races are mandated by the state.
The move by the state board of election will allow both the city council race and the Norman Board of Education Office No. 5 race to be rescheduled.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said he has already contacted every electing authority in the county and alerted them of the measure.
"We've called and emailed this declaration to them," Rains said. "We have not heard back from them yet. They will have to bring in a new resolution rescinding the old and setting an election date for the new one. I'm sure it will be a day or two before we hear from anybody. They will have to do that no later than Monday, March 30."
Norman Chief Communications Officer Annahlyse Meyer said the city council has not reached a decision at this time, but the matter is a priority.
Attempts to reach NPS officials were not immediately successful.
A list of the elections scheduled on April 7 is available on the State Election Board website. The State Election Board will update the list as local governments reschedule their elections.
Ziriax said voters who have questions about whether or not an election will be rescheduled are encouraged to contact the local government that scheduled the election.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
