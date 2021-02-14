NORMAN — With 30 deaths reported in Oklahoma on Sunday, the state has now recorded over 4,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began less than a year ago.
The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 4,024 Oklahomans dead in relation to the virus.
The state reported 1,266 new COVID cases Sunday, bringing the COVID-19 case total to 413,542. The seven-day average fell to 1,369, the lowest since early November.
Norman
Out of the 1,266 new statewide COVID cases reported on Sunday, 35 of those were reported in Norman, bringing the city’s case total to 13,012.
There were no new deaths reported in Norman on Sunday. Of the 4,024 total COVID-19 deaths reported across the state, 128 of those have been reported in Norman.
County
Cleveland County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county’s case total to 27,918.
The county also reported one additional death Sunday. The county’s death toll now stands at 249 people.
Moore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases. The city has now reported 5,973 total COVID-19 cases.
Moore reported no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, leaving Moore’s death toll at 39.
