Attorneys locked in a lawsuit against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority argued before the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday, looking for a ruling that could halt proposed turnpikes in Norman.
OTA announced the $5 billion, 15-year plan in February to expand the state’s toll road network, including one along Indian Hills Road and another from Interstate 40 south through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed to Purcell.
The agency appeared before the court in a hearing to ask it to validate the use of bonds for the agency’s planned turnpikes. Andy Lester, attorney for the City of Norman, and Rob Norman, attorney for opposition group Pike Off OTA, were allowed to argue against the agency’s application before the high court.
Norman told the court the agency’s plan for the east Norman toll road is not described with other turnpike projects the legislature approved in 1987.
In addition to Norman's claim that OTA lacks legislative authority, the attorney alleged the agency violated a state law that demands turnpike projects included in a 1987 bill should have been built under one bond issuance, not in the seven bonds that have since been issued to build a loop around the Oklahoma City metro in phases.
OTA attorney Jered Davidson argued the bond, issued in 1989, only applied to four of several other turnpike projects and not each project the legislature authorized two years before. Davidson also contends the east Norman turnpike is stated in the bill.
Pike off’s counsel has argued that OTA attempted to pass bills to specify the east Norman turnpike, but those proposed bills failed to pass. Davidson told the high court he could find no record of those legislative attempts in OTA historical documents.
OTA’s counsel also argued that the bill clearly notes the direction of a turnpike in east Norman in Title 69 section 1705(20). From Moore and Norman it “extends east and north to I-40, east of Tinker Field,” then north to the Turner Turnpike, the statute read.
Lester argued for the city of Norman that it was not the same project proposed because it had no mention of Purcell.
‘Define vicinity’
A section of 1705(28) grabbed the attention of Justice Yvonne Kauger. It mentions a new turnpike in the ‘vicinity” of Tuttle, then “easterly across the South Canadian River to a point in the vicinity of Norman.”
Kaugher asked Lester, who had argued that vicinity was too ambiguous, “what does vicinity mean?”
“When we’re talking about a roadway that starts in the vicinity of Mustang to the vicinity of Tuttle and then to someplace in the vicinity of Norman, I’m not sure first how Purcell gets into the mix,” Lester answered.
He added that if he was taking a trip from Minneapolis to Oklahoma, Norman would be the vicinity of “pretty much anywhere” in Oklahoma including Tulsa or his hometown of Enid.
‘What if?’
If the high court sides with Pike Off’s claims, Justice Dana Kuehn speculated there could be lawsuits or financial repercussions if previously issued bonds were in question.
Norman the attorney said those projects with their related financing were a done deal.
“Once bonds are issued and roads are built, you really can’t go back and unravel that,” he said. “There is a sense of finality in the law...we can’t literally unlay the roads … the judgment is final.”
Both sides debated the legislature’s intent in adopting a one-bond issue rule and the requirement for legislative approval for turnpikes through the history of bills which added and removed turnpike projects.
Historic press articles which noted former Transportation Secretary Neil McCaleb’s decision to abandon the east Norman turnpike and then Gov. Henry Bellmon’s campaign to revoke the statute’s one bond rule made their way in various arguments before the high court.
Justice Dustin Rowe asked if the high court should make its decision “on the text or look at the legislative history.”
There were times Davidson pointed to the text alone, while other instances he urged the court to consider legislative history or the lack of it.
“I think you can also look at the text and the legislative history,” he said, directly answer to the question.
Norman, who also had cited legislative history, asked the court during his last comments to remember that agencies which serve a democracy must follow the letter of the law.
“Above all, the government must conform its conduct to the letter of the law,” Norman said. “What the OTA is essentially asking the court to do, they want this court to conform to their conduct rather than conforming their conduct according to the law.”
