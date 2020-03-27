Cleveland County's official COVID-19 case total still stands at 39 cases as state totals have risen to 322 positive cases.
The State Department of Health has now confirmed COVID-19 cases in 38 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. The department's totals rose from 248 cases and 86 hospitalizations statewide Thursday morning to 322 cases and and 105 hospitalizations Friday morning.
The department's numbers do not show a change in Cleveland County's case totals between Thursday and Friday.
The state reported Thursday that the spike in statewide case totals toward the end of this week could be partially due to increasing testing capacity. Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state officials are slated to give an update on the state's testing supply at a 1 p.m. press conference Friday.
Oklahoma has now had eight deaths due to COVID-19. The latest death, reported Friday morning, was a man in his 70s from Creek County.
According to the state's numbers, Cleveland County did not experience any more COVID-19 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning.
Three Cleveland County residents — a Norman woman in her 60s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s — have died in relation to the virus this week. The Frontier has reported that two of the Cleveland County residents who died lived at Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman, a care facility that announced Thursday that seven more of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
State and Norman restrictions on businesses and everyday activities are in effect as of midnight Wednesday.
Stitt's "safer at home" order, which suspends in-person operations for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed cases, will expand to cover new counties as cases are confirmed, he said Tuesday. Stitt's order also requires that elderly or vulnerable Oklahomans stay home until April 30, and bans in-person gatherings of more than 10 people.
Clark issued new city guidelines Monday — in effect now — that close all non-essential Norman businesses for in-person operations for 21 days, and that asks residents to stay at home unless they must complete an essential activity.
Clark has also issued guidelines limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people.
Oklahoma, still short on COVID-19 testing kits, is reporting efforts to increase state testing capacity.
The state has opened several satellite testing locations, and is evaluating data from the sites.
Oklahoma has partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC to process hundreds of tests, and has authorized labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to start testing as soon as they are able.
Still, without an adequate supply of testing kits, health officials have warned that Oklahoma is likely experiencing an undetected spread of the virus that's not reflected in state numbers. The state is prioritizing testing for its most at-risk residents, including individuals ages 60 or older, people with compromised immune systems and any group of individuals — like a nursing home — that is experiencing symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups. The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in-person, and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
