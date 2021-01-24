State legislatures discuss 2021 bill filings

The Oklahoma Legislature’s bill filing period ended last week, with Norman legislators filing an abundance of bills and other forms of legislation.
Oklahoma state House representatives are allowed eight bills to bring to the floor per session, while state senators are allowed an infinite amount of bills to bring forward to the floor.
The Transcript reached out to each one of Norman’s three state House Reps. to talk with them about the bills they filed for this legislative session.
Oklahoma state House minority leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, did not respond to The Transcript’s interview request.
Jacob Rosecrants
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, filed eight bills pertaining to a variety of different issues from designating a state holiday to early childhood education.
“House Bill 1570 [would] designate the second week of October as Veteran Suicide Awareness Week,” Rosecrants said. “ [This idea for the bill] came to me from a constituent, Conni Eckstein, and it’s in honor of her son, Damian Eckstein, who was a veteran of the war in Iraq and he died by suicide back in October of 2013.”
Rosecrants said he was hesitant at first to write this bill as he didn’t want to politicize veteran suicide but after talking with the veterans at the Capitol — most importantly Iraq vetran Rep. Josh West, R-Grove — he decided to file the bill.
“[West] actually liked the idea and he really liked that a civilian was running it,” he said.
Another bill Rosecrants has filed is House Bill 1569, which he has coined as “Oklahoma’s Play to Learn Act.”
Rosecrants, a former teacher, said this bill came to him from a conversation with his kids’ teachers.
“I was like, ‘so what’s the deal? [Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade] now looks like a lot of testing and sitting down — whatever happened to the fun?’” Rosecrants said. “[The teachers] basically told me, ‘yeah, with all the testing and everything we really can’t do that.’ With the standards being pushed down the way they are, the belief is that if you make things tougher at the early childhood education levels they’ll be better when we get older, and we know now that’s developmentally inappropriate.”
This bill would give educators the freedom to teach their kids in a play-based method, Rosecrants said.
“To the best of their ability, educators may create a learning environment that facilitates child-directed experiences based upon developmentally appropriate early childhood practices and intentional, sustained, play-based learning opportunities, including, but not limited to, movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, reading for pleasure, art, music and dramatic play,” the bill reads.
Merleyn Bell
State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, filed 14 bills, but she is planning on only introducing the first eight, she said. Of those eight, her top three — House Bills 2704, 2705, 2706 — all look to expand voting rights within Oklahoma, she said.
“2704 requires that Oklahoma colleges and universities designate at least one licensed notary, who needs to be made available during regular business hours, to notarize absentee ballots during the absentee voting period for each election,” Bell said. “Our hope there is that we can expand what campuses like OU Norman Campus are already doing, by helping people to get those absentee ballots notarized.”
OU already has a system in place that does that, but Bell said she wants to see this program replicated across the state in order to make voting more accessible to college students.
House Bill 2705 would establish automatic voter registration for Oklahomans once they turn 18, she said.
“[HB 2705] establishes a process for the election board to follow up and get that information from the state and start reaching out to those voters when they turn 18,” Bell said. “They would share with them the process and educate them on the process of registering to vote.”
Bell coined her other bill — HB 2706 — the “Oklahoma Restoration of Voter Rights Act”. This bill would ensure that somebody released from incarceration would “face no continued barriers” to voting, she said.
“Reading through the language of the bill, you don’t often get moved by the language of a bill but [this was different],” Bell said. “I was thinking of all of the people I’ve met since becoming a representative who are left basically voiceless because they’re left in this process of waiting for the end of their sentence, not the end of their incarceration.”
Bell said as it stands right now, someone who is released on parole still cannot vote until their full sentence is completed.
“With 2706 I want to show people that your voice is valued in this process if you were sentenced for 20 years and got out of prison in eight [years]. You shouldn’t have a 12 year gap in representation,” Bell said.
The language in the bill is very clear in regards to Bell’s stance on the matter of voting rights.
“The Secretary of the State Election Board shall ensure that persons who become eligible to vote upon their release from incarceration face no continued barriers to registration or voting resulting from their felony convictions,” the bill reads. “.... The language on voter registration forms makes clear that people are disqualified from voting while incarcerated on felony convictions and that they regain the right to vote when released from incarceration.”
The bill also amends when it is suitable and allowable for the state election board to nullify someone’s voter registration.
“The registration of any registered voter may be canceled only for one of the following reasons: Written notice from the voter; Death; Incarceration upon conviction of a felony; Judicial determination of mental incapacitation under Title 30 of the Oklahoma Statutes; Registration in another county or state; [and] failure to respond to a confirmation of address mailing…” the bill reads.
To read all of the bills that were filed, visit the Oklahoma Legislature Website.