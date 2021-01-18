NORMAN — After three straight months of declining sales, statewide medical marijuana dispensaries saw an increase in revenue in November.
According to the most recent data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, statewide dispensaries remitted $11.8 million in total revenue in November, an increase of more than $1 million from the $10.7 million dispensaries remitted in October. The latest OTC marijuana data reflects data collected two months prior.
November marks the first month since July that statewide dispensaries remitted more revenue than the previous month.
Although revenue numbers from December have not been released, the revenue remitted by dispensaries in 2020 is on track to nearly double the revenue remitted in 2019. Through November, statewide dispensaries remitted more than $127 million in total revenue in 2020, compared to $73 million in all of 2019.
While statewide dispensaries saw a November revenue increase, Norman dispensaries saw a decrease compared to October. Norman dispensaries remitted $3.1 million in November, a decrease of $300k compared to the previous month.
Moore dispensary revenue remained mostly stable in November, as dispensaries remitted $1.1 million in November compared to $1.2 million in October. All Cleveland County dispensaries remitted $5.1 million in November.
While the number of dispensaries in Norman steadily decreased for most of 2020, five more dispensaries have opened in Norman since November. There are currently 62 dispensaries in Norman, down from 73 at the start of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.