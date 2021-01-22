After an underwhelming coronavirus vaccine rollout from the previous administration, Oklahoma health officials said Friday they are looking forward to President Joe Biden’s “full-scale, wartime” response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution.
Keith Reed, the deputy commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said during a Friday press conference that the health department is “looking forward” to hearing about and implementing some of the changes the new administration has planned.
“My understanding about [Biden’s] particular actions ... are really geared towards increasing vaccine production,” Reed said. “So, if we can get vaccine supply up that certainly opens up opportunities for Oklahoma, for our rollout plans …. and we can get out there and get more vaccines to Oklahomans.”
As he spoke on just the third day of Biden’s presidency, Reed pointed out that everything is very new, but said he is hopeful.
“We know change is coming — that's been a central tenet of his response since day one,” Reed said. "Throughout our conversations, he talks about the change and how we adapt to it. So we're hoping for any changes that come down the line to be positive in nature, and produce more vaccines and more opportunities for Oklahomans to get vaccinated.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma currently ranks ninth in the nation for vaccines distributed per 100k people, having distributed 496,350 doses (12,544 per 100k people).
Reed said that next week, the state is looking at receiving about 86,000 doses.
After the Washington Post reported that there was no physical vaccine reserve, Oklahoma officials were left wondering if they would have enough supply to offer people the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Reed expressed frustration with the previous administration’s handling of the vaccine rollout, but said he is optimistic going forward.
“I would not say that we're getting less [vaccines] than what we were promised [from Operation Warp Speed], because, really, we were not necessarily promised anything,” Reed said. “The issue was that when they made the announcement of the change in policy to where they were no longer going to hold back that second dose, and based upon the information we were given, they were holding back our second doses in storage and would ship them at the appropriate time when they were due.”
What the health department thought it was going to get, it did not receive, Reed said.
“The challenge we have is that we get no estimation of what we're going to get in two weeks, three weeks or four weeks,” Reed said. “So, there is, I will admit there's no promises on what we're getting beyond next week's shipment, and that in itself is a bit of a frustration for us — from the planning side it creates a lot of limitations.”
Biden’s administration has promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days of office, Reed said the health department is ready to help achieve that goal.
"If the goal is supported with vaccine supply, then we are eager to do our part," Reed said. "We have plans available and ready to increase vaccination capacity. Our limiting factor is vaccine supply."
