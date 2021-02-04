OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter on Thursday announced that the state of Oklahoma will receive $8.9 million as part of a 47-state, $573 million settlement with consulting firm McKinsey & Company for the company’s role in the nation’s opioid epidemic.
The settlement resolves investigations by state attorneys general into McKinsey for advising opioid companies on how to promote and devise unconscionable marketing strategies for the highly addictive drugs to increase opioid sales.
The money Oklahoma receives will go to the state treasury account created to receive opioid settlement money. According to the agreement, the money must be used by the state to abate the opioid epidemic.
Hunter said McKinsey’s actions played a significant role in the opioid epidemic.
During the state’s 2019 opioid trial against Johnson & Johnson, the state entered evidence of presentations made by McKinsey to Johnson & Johnson that showed the company how to target high-risk patients and doctors who prescribed high volumes of opioids.
The filings describe how McKinsey contributed to the opioid crisis by promoting these same marketing schemes and consulting services to other opioid manufacturers for over a decade.
The complaint also details how McKinsey advised opioid companies on how to maximize profits from its opioid products using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more opioids to more patients and circumventing pharmacy restrictions to deliver high-dose prescriptions.
In December, McKinsey apologized for its role in the opioid epidemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.