President Joe Biden declared part of Oklahoma a major disaster area on Monday, clearing the path for federal aid in areas ravaged by recent tornadoes and storms.
The declaration makes federal funding available to people hit by wild weather from April 19 to April 20 in McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
Gov. Kevin Stitt requested the designation after he declared a state of emergency in five counties. Along with Cleveland County, Stitt included McClain, Pottawatomie, Lincoln and Oklahoma counties.
“I appreciate our partners in the White House for their quick response to assist Oklahoma as we rebuild the communities impacted by last week’s tornadoes and severe storms,” Stitt said in a press release.
“I am also grateful to the entire congressional delegation for their readiness to help, as well as all local and state officials who have been working tirelessly to aid and support their fellow Oklahomans during this time.”
Federal officials will continue assessing damage and could later approve the declaration for additional areas, states a federal government press release.
Federal assistance is designed to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. It may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs. Aid may also include low-cost loans for uninsured property losses, and other programs for residents and business owners.
State, tribal, eligible local governments and some nonprofit groups may also get federal funding through cost-sharing for emergency work in McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned against price gouging in the face of disaster in Cleveland County and the other four counties.
The Emergency Price Stabilization Act, referred to as the price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of greater than 10 percent for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency.
Drummond asked consumers to watch out for contractor fraud in those counties. Suspected fraud reports may be submitted to the state’s consumer protection unit.
Drummond warned in a statement that price gougers may face legal consequences.
After the monstrous ice storm struck Oklahoma in December 2007, a convenience store owner, Mohammed Mannan, was accused of raising gas prices at his pumps 60 cents per gallon or more than 20 percent.
He was charged and pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of price gouging and sentenced to a six-month suspended sentence, fined $1,500, plus court costs and ordered to refund customers.
