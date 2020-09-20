NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in Norman and 47 new cases in Cleveland County Sunday.
The county remains at an Orange Level 2 in the state’s alert system where it has remained since last week.
Sunday’s update brings Norman’s cumulative case total to 3,001 and the county’s to 5,559. The state has reported 35 deaths for Norman and 2,481 recoveries with 68 deaths in the county and 4,613 recoveries.
Across the state, the OSDH reported 1,003 new cases Sunday. The state’s cumulative case total is 76,807 cases with 64,467 recoveries and 946 deaths.
The department of health did not have numbers updated for the University of Oklahoma Saturday or Sunday, nor did the university’s dashboard reflect new information.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.