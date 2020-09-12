NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,017 new cases in the state and 34 in Norman on Saturday.
The state of Oklahoma has the fourth-highest test positivity rating in the country along with the ninth highest new COVID-19 cases per day, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report. The state case total now stands at 68,659 cases.
The state reported 11 new deaths today, bringing the total statewide death toll to 899. The state’s seven-day new case average this week ended at 781.71.
Norman’s 34 new cases brings the city's case total to 2,641, bringing the three-day new case average to 69. There have been 1,913 recoveries in Norman and 35 deaths.
Cleveland County reported no new deaths and 58 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s case total to 4,919. There have been 3,877 recoveries and 67 deaths.
The county is currently in the Orange Level risk zone, according to the State Department of Health’s weekly color coded map. Counties in the Orange Level risk zone have at least 14.29 new daily cases per 100,000 population.
According to Friday night’s Executive Order report, there are 499 current COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
