The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases Saturday with nine of those being in Norman.
As of Saturday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,410. The state has now reported 39 deaths and 2,985 recoveries in Norman.
There were three deaths in Norman this week, none of those deaths seem to be connected to a local longterm care facility, based on the state's nightly executive order reports.
With the 1,189 new cases reported Saturday, Oklahoma’s cumulative case total rises to 90,748. The state's seven-day case rose slightly on Saturday, rising to 1,034.
Oklahoma reported seven additional deaths Saturday, including one death in Cleveland County. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,051.
With 69 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,418. The county has now recorded 75 COVID-related deaths and 5,513 recoveries.
The county on Saturday remained at an Orange Level on the the state's weekly risk assessment map, but reverted to an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
The county was at an Orange Level 2, defined as 25 or more cases per 100,000 people, during the last three weeks of September, hitting 28 cases per 100,000 people last Friday. This Friday, the county's infection rate was at 21.1 cases per 100,000 people, which meets the criteria for Orange Level 1 (14.39 or more cases per 100,000 people).
While new case numbers in the county have dropped this week, the county has also reported five additional deaths this week, three of them in Norman.
Moore reported 11 new cases Saturday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,103. Moore has now recorded 14 COVID-related deaths and 924 recoveries.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
