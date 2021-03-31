In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported just over 221 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including 108 new cases in Norman.
The city of Norman has reported 108 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case count to 13,722. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city also reported seven additional COVID-related deaths over the past week, bringing its death toll to 155 people.
There have been 13,182 recoveries reported in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 221 new COVID cases over the past week, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 29,767.
The state also reported 16 additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s total death toll to 308 people. There have been 28,564 recoveries reported in the county.
The City of Moore has recorded 51 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,359. The city also reported one additional COVID-related death, bringing the city’s death toll to 47 people.
There have been 6,106 recoveries reported in the city.
State Numbers
The state has reported a cumulative total of 438,364 COVID cases; Wednesday’s update showed 390 new cases since Tuesday. The state’s seven-day rolling new case average is 318, the lowest it has been since mid-June.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 7,873 COVID-related deaths in the state. The number is up 27 deaths from Tuesday’s provisional death count.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 4,953 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 103 additional deaths added to the count since last Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers
During the most recent collection period of March 13-19, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health Systems shows a slight drop in local hospitalizations from the previous collection week.
The latest data shows an average of 14.3 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. That is only slightly down from the 14.9 average COVID patients hospitalized at the end of each day during the previous collection period.
From March 13-19, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day rise slightly to 5.9. During the previous collection period, that number was at 3.4.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 215 total COVID hospitalizations statewide, with 60 of them in the ICU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.