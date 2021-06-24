While Oklahoma is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases across the state, Cleveland County currently seems to be an exception compared to other counties its size.
The entire state reported 1,102 new cases this past week, but the county reported only 33. Per capita, that puts Cleveland County at two new cases per 100,000 people, the same per capita new case number Oklahoma County is experiencing.
The City of Norman reported 12 new cases this past week, up slightly from last week’s report of seven new cases.
Norman has reported a total of 196 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 14,199 recoveries reported in the city.
The rest of the state is not seeing the decline that Norman and Cleveland County are experiencing, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma.
“As of today, the seven-day rolling average is up to 190 new cases a day,” he said. “On June 7, we were at 99 cases per day.”
Bratzler said perspective is important. Yes, that’s a 90% increase, but the June 7 state seven-day average was below 100 cases, so the current average is still “relatively small,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 53% of Oklahomans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number is part of the problem, Bratzler said.
“Just about half of Oklahomans have not been vaccinated against COVID-19,” he said. “So we have a substantial opportunity for improvement in terms of vaccinations, but we also have a substantial opportunity for increased cases and spread of the disease, because we have a large population of people in our state who are not vaccinated.”
The state health department has only reported 41 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, but Bratzler believes that number is significantly higher.
The Delta variant is much more transmissible, especially between people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.
The variant’s behavior would explain Cleveland County’s low case numbers. According to The New York Times, 45% of Cleveland County residents above the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.
Bratzler urged Oklahomans to get the COVID-19 vaccine so numbers don’t continue to climb and the state can return to a downward trend.
