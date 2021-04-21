In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 122 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including 59 new cases in Norman.
The city of Norman has reported 59 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case count to 14,154.
This new case count is much lower than the previous week’s, which showed a high number of 263 new COVID cases in Norman over the span of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city also reported two additional COVID-related deaths in Norman over the past week, bringing the city’s death toll to 182 people.
There have been 13,620 recoveries reported in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 122 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is much lower than the county's previous report released last Wednesday of 577 new cases. This new case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 30,684.
The state also reported three additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s total death toll to 393 people. There have been 29,474 recoveries reported in the county.
The City of Moore has recorded 26 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,522. The city reported no new COVID-related deaths over the past week, the city’s death toll stands at 65 people.
There have been 6,231 recoveries reported in the city.
State Numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 445,649 cases, with 1,893 of those COVID-19 cases being reported within the past week.
According to the CDC’s provisional death count, there have been 8,189 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 6,716 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, adding 19 additional deaths to the count since last Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers
During the most recent collection period of April 3-9, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health System shows that local COVID hospitalization numbers fell quite significantly over the latest collection period.
The latest data shows an average of 11 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down from the 16 average COVID patients reported during the previous collection period.
From April 3-9, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to 5 patients; during the previous collection period, that number was at 8.3.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 185 total COVID hospitalizations statewide, 44 of them in the ICU.
