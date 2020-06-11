NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Thursday update showed 146 new COVID-19 cases, one of which is in Norman.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 case total grew to 7,626 Thursday. The Health Department also reported 6,263 recoveries and 153 current hospitalizations.
The state reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the state death toll to 357. The deaths, reported in Tulsa and McCurtain counties, happened between June 1 and 9.
Cleveland County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county total to 533. The Health Department has reported 462 recoveries.
The county's COVID-related death toll stands at 40.
With one new case reported Thursday, Norman's COVID-19 case total has risen to 253. The Health Department has reported 222 recoveries.
The city death toll stands at 23. The most recent Norman death, reported Wednesday, did not appear linked to a local nursing home.
Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Wednesday's executive order report shows that 191 of the state's then-355 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
