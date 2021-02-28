The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and two more virus-related deaths in Norman Sunday morning.
The latest update brings Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 13,264. The city has recorded 12,711 recoveries and 138 total COVID-19-related deaths.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is around 18 cases.
Norman Regional Hospital Systems’ latest data update Monday showed a continued downward trend in local COVID hospitalization numbers, which have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 706 new cases statewide Sunday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 424,508.
The state also reported 49 additional deaths Sunday, placing the state death toll at 4,428.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell Sunday to 736, down from 783 Saturday.
Oklahoma’s Friday executive order report showed another decrease in statewide hospitalizations, with Oklahoma reporting 484 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number is down from Thursday's 526 statewide hospitalizations.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,695.
The health department has reported 27,413 recoveries in the county. The county reported three additional deaths reported in the county Sunday, two in Norman, bringing the county death toll to 268.
Moore reported five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,129. The city has recorded 42 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map. In the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, Cleveland County is at an Orange Level 1 — rather than an Orange Level 2 or higher — for the first time since mid-October.
The latest map shows an average of 20.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 20-25, down from the 29.5 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.