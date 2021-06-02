In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in Norman since last week’s report.
While the state reported two additional COVID-related deaths in Norman over the past week, there is no way to pinpoint when these deaths actually occurred. The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and the department does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
Wednesday’s report brings the city’s COVID-related death toll to 194 people. The 16 new cases since last Wednesday bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,378.
This new case count is lower than the previous week’s report, which showed 32 new COVID cases in Norman over the span of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The health department has recorded 14,147 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 42 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is nearly half the number in last Wednesday’s report, which showed 81 new county cases in a week.
This week’s case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,263.
The state reported 3 additional deaths in Cleveland County on Wednesday, though the state’s investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when these deaths occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 430 people.
The City of Moore recorded 11 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,670. The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, keeping Moore’s death toll at 70 people.
There have been 6,573 recoveries reported in Moore.
State Numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 453,186 COVID-19 cases, 898 of them reported in the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,473 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,316 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
Statewide, a total of 2,960,989 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, while 1,336,335 Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
